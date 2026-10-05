GDP reaches Dh485 billion in Q1 as government targets stronger business competitiveness
Dubai: The UAE’s non-oil economy grew 4.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2026, lifting its contribution to gross domestic product to 79.4 per cent, as the country pushes ahead with policies aimed at strengthening business competitiveness and sustaining economic growth.
Real GDP expanded 3 per cent during the quarter to Dh485 billion, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said during a meeting of the Economic Integration Committee.
Al Marri said the figures reflected the strength and diversification of the economy and provided further impetus to develop policies that support sustainable growth and prepare the economy for its next phase.
The committee, which includes directors-general of local economic departments, reviewed measures to improve the business environment, attract investment and strengthen coordination between federal and local authorities.
It also reviewed progress on priority economic clusters under a national policy launched in September 2025. The programme seeks to deepen links between companies, government entities, universities and research and development centres, while improving access to investment and commercial opportunities.
The clusters are intended to raise productivity, accelerate innovation and strengthen the competitiveness of key sectors.
The committee also discussed efforts to strengthen the UAE’s anti-money laundering framework, including tighter oversight and compliance with relevant legislation and policies.
Officials said maintaining high standards of transparency and governance was important to protecting the sustainability of the business environment and the UAE’s standing as a global economic centre.
The committee called for continued coordination among government entities to strengthen the economy’s resilience and ability to respond to regional and global shifts, while supporting business continuity and expansion across sectors.