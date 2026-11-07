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Dubai Fitness Challenge brings UAE minister and Indian leaders together

More than 60 Indian entrepreneurs and business leaders join the 5km run at Kite Beach

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri joined India's Consul General and entrepreneurs for a community run under the Dubai Fitness Challenge.
UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri joined India's Consul General and entrepreneurs for a community run under the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Dubai: UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri joined India's Consul General in Dubai, Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, and more than 60 Indian business leaders for a 5km community run at Kite Beach, Jumeirah, on Friday.

Organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the event was part of the UAE's 30×30 Dubai Fitness Challenge.

More than 60 entrepreneurs and business leaders from the Indian Business and Professionals Council, UAE-India Business Council and Young Presidents' Organisation (YPO) took part. Participants came from different professional backgrounds and age groups, highlighting the inclusive spirit of the fitness campaign.

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The event marked the first time Al Marri had joined a community run with Indian business leaders. Reddy thanked the minister for taking part and urged members of the Indian community to embrace the 30×30 challenge and make regular exercise part of their daily lives.

The run also highlighted the close ties between India and the UAE, with both countries seeking to strengthen people-to-people connections alongside their economic and diplomatic relations. It underlined the shared importance of community participation, healthy living and well-being.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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