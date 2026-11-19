Your calves have a surprising nickname: the body's "second heart". According to Cleveland Clinic, every step activates muscles that squeeze the veins in your lower legs, helping blood travel upwards against gravity. This natural pumping action explains why movement matters, regardless of age. It also offers an interesting perspective on tired legs, something familiar to office workers, retail employees, gym enthusiasts and older adults alike. With White Friday shopping live, shoppers have an opportunity to explore deals on air compression leg massagers designed for everyday relaxation and comfort.