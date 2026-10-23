Back hurting after work? Your chair matters more than you think

The secret to a more comfortable workday lies in how your chair adjusts
An office chair can have thick cushioning, a sculpted backrest and an impressive ergonomic label, yet still feel uncomfortable after a working day. The reason often comes down to fit. According to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a well-adjusted chair should accommodate the natural curve of the back, support the feet and allow the arms to rest comfortably. Even seat depth matters because it determines whether someone can sit against the backrest without the seat pressing behind their knees. For UAE residents working remotely, these details deserve more attention than a chair's appearance.
The relationship between your chair and desk influences how comfortably you can sit while working. A chair that suits one person may feel awkward to another, even when both are approximately the same height.
OSHA recommends choosing a seat height that allows the feet to rest flat on the floor or a footrest. The backrest should support the lower back, while armrests should let the shoulders relax and elbows remain close to the body.
Seat depth also deserves attention. If the seat extends too far forward, shorter users may struggle to sit fully against the backrest.
These considerations are especially relevant in UAE apartments where a workstation might share space with a bedroom or living room. In villas with dedicated studies, a more adjustable chair may suit longer working sessions or multiple users.
Start with seat height and lumbar adjustment. Both should accommodate your proportions rather than force you into a fixed position.
Next, examine the backrest and armrests. A reclining backrest allows different sitting positions, while adjustable armrests can help accommodate desk height.
OSHA also recommends considering seat depth and trying a chair before purchase where possible.
Designed for home offices and extended desk sessions, this ergonomic office chair offers adjustable support for the head, back, hips and arms. Its lumbar support is designed to accommodate the lower back, while the adjustable seat height, headrest and backrest allow users to customise their sitting position. The flip-up armrests add practicality, particularly in UAE apartments where a workstation may share space with a bedroom or living area. According to the product description, the chair accommodates users approximately 5 feet 5 inches to 6 feet 2 inches tall. A five-point metal base provides a sturdy foundation. With several adjustable components, it is a practical option for anyone setting up a dedicated workstation for work, study or gaming.
The TRALT ergonomic office chair combines an S-shaped high backrest with adjustable lumbar support, designed to follow the natural curve of the spine. Suitable for users approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, it offers a mesh backrest that encourages airflow, particularly useful during extended working hours in UAE homes. The PU leather seat provides a cushioned sitting surface, while the lumbar cushion can be adjusted forwards or backwards to accommodate individual preferences. Its backrest reclines between 90 and 120 degrees, with a locking position at 91 degrees. Adjustable, rotating armrests also make it easier to tuck the chair beneath a desk when not in use. With its swivel function and adaptable design, it is a practical choice for remote workers who alternate between computer work, reading and gaming.
For a home office that occupies part of a living room, furniture dimensions and appearance can matter alongside adjustability. The Multi Home Furniture chair combines a white mesh-back design with advertised lumbar support, swivel functionality, a chrome base and flip-up armrests. The latter are particularly interesting for desks with limited surrounding space. Raising the armrests may make it easier to position the chair beneath a desk when the working day ends. This model is worth considering for compact apartment workstations where practical storage and a lighter visual appearance are priorities.
The SIHOO M18 ergonomic office chair offers five adjustable features, making it a practical choice for UAE residents setting up a dedicated home office. Users can customise the lumbar support, headrest, seat height, backrest tilt and armrest height to suit their individual sitting preferences and desk setup. Its breathable mesh backrest encourages airflow, particularly useful during extended working sessions, while the high-density sponge cushion provides a padded seating surface. The W-shaped seat is designed to encourage a centred sitting position, and its waterfall front edge helps reduce pressure beneath the thighs. Combining adjustable support with thoughtful seat design, the SIHOO M18 is particularly suited to remote workers who spend several hours at their desks and prefer a chair with multiple positioning options.
The SIHOO M18 is the strongest overall recommendation based on its manufacturer-documented adjustments, particularly its movable lumbar support and adjustable armrests.
The right chair can support greater comfort when it suits your body, desk setup and working habits. Combining an ergonomic chair with regular movement and professional advice for any persistent discomfort can help create a healthier working routine.
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