Back hurting after work? Your chair matters more than you think

The TRALT ergonomic office chair combines an S-shaped high backrest with adjustable lumbar support, designed to follow the natural curve of the spine. Suitable for users approximately 5 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 4 inches tall, it offers a mesh backrest that encourages airflow, particularly useful during extended working hours in UAE homes. The PU leather seat provides a cushioned sitting surface, while the lumbar cushion can be adjusted forwards or backwards to accommodate individual preferences. Its backrest reclines between 90 and 120 degrees, with a locking position at 91 degrees. Adjustable, rotating armrests also make it easier to tuck the chair beneath a desk when not in use. With its swivel function and adaptable design, it is a practical choice for remote workers who alternate between computer work, reading and gaming.