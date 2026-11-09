Children may sit in front seats if they are older than 10 or at least 145cm tall
Dubai: Children in the UAE will be allowed to sit in the front passenger seat of a vehicle if they are older than 10 or at least 145 centimetres tall, according to federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027.
The requirements are set out in Article 11 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, concerning the Implementing Regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic.
Under the regulations, drivers may allow a child to occupy a front seat if the child meets either of two conditions: being older than 10 years or reaching a height of at least 145cm.
The provision means that a child does not need to meet both requirements. A child who has not exceeded the age of 10 may still be permitted to sit in the front if they are at least 145cm tall.
Article 11 also requires drivers to provide appropriate child safety seats for children aged four and under.
These seats must be installed in the rear of the vehicle, be suitable for the child's weight and height, and comply with the safety standards applicable in the UAE.
The regulations specify two exceptions to the requirement for children aged four and under to use rear child safety seats.
The first applies to children with medical conditions that prevent them from using a child safety seat. Such conditions must be established through a medical certificate approved by the relevant medical authority in the UAE, and the child must be accompanied by another person in the rear seat.
The second applies to vehicles without rear seats. In these cases, a child safety seat may be installed in the front, provided it is rear-facing and the airbag is deactivated.
The provisions are part of the implementing regulations governing road traffic in the UAE, which will come into force on January 1, 2027.