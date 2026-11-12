When child safety seats are mandatory, where to install them and the exceptions
Dubai: How do you know if your child is using the right car seat? And when is it safe to switch from a rear-facing seat to a booster seat?
With new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, parents in the UAE should be familiar with the rules on child car seats, including age and height requirements, where seats must be installed and when exceptions apply.
A January 2026 survey commissioned by RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance, involving 1,010 UAE residents, found that 72 per cent of parents with children aged four and under owned a proper child restraint system, while 28 per cent did not. Research also shows that child restraints can reduce the risk of death in a road accident by up to 71 per cent and injuries by up to 82 per cent.
Here is a breakdown of the requirements and safety recommendations parents should know.
Under Article 11 of Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, drivers must provide appropriate child safety seats for children aged four and under.
The seats must:
Be installed in the rear of the vehicle.
Be suitable for the child's weight and height.
Comply with safety standards applicable in the UAE.
When can a child car seat be installed in the front?
The regulations specify two exceptions to the rear-seat requirement.
1. Medical conditions
Children with medical conditions preventing them from using a child safety seat may be exempt, provided the condition is supported by a medical certificate approved by the relevant UAE medical authority.
The child must also be accompanied by another person in the rear seat.
2. Vehicles without rear seats
If a vehicle has no rear seats, a child safety seat may be installed in the front, provided:
The seat is rear-facing.
The front passenger airbag is deactivated.
When can children sit in the front passenger seat?
Under the federal regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, children may sit in the front passenger seat if they meet either of these conditions:
They are older than 10 years.
They are at least 145cm tall.
Children do not need to meet both requirements. For example, a child aged nine who is at least 145cm tall may be permitted to sit in the front.
Which child car seat should parents use?
The appropriate restraint depends on the child's age, weight and height. The following are general road safety recommendations.
Rear-facing child seats: Children under four should travel in rear-facing child safety seats, subject to the seat manufacturer's height and weight limits.
Forward-facing child seats: Children may transition to a suitable forward-facing seat when they meet its age, weight and height requirements. Some forward-facing seats accommodate children weighing between 9kg and 18kg.
Booster seats: Children aged five to 10 should use booster seats where necessary to ensure the vehicle's seat belt fits correctly and does not run across the neck.
Anchor points: Child seats must be securely installed using the appropriate vehicle anchor points or approved seat belt installation method.
Child restraint systems can reduce the risk of death in a road accident by up to 71 per cent and the risk of injury by up to 82 per cent, making the non-use of seat belts and restraints the single biggest obstacle to reducing road fatalities both in the UAE and globally.
Other safety precautions parents should follow
Beyond child restraint requirements, parents should take these precautions:
Activate child safety locks: Prevent children from accidentally opening doors or windows while the vehicle is moving.
Secure loose objects: Remove or secure bulky items that could become dangerous during sudden braking or a collision.
Never leave children unattended: Vehicle interiors can reach dangerously high temperatures within minutes, even when windows are slightly open. Children left inside parked vehicles face a serious risk of heatstroke.