A January 2026 survey commissioned by RoadSafetyUAE and Al Wathba Insurance, involving 1,010 UAE residents, found that 72 per cent of parents with children aged four and under owned a proper child restraint system, while 28 per cent did not. Research also shows that child restraints can reduce the risk of death in a road accident by up to 71 per cent and injuries by up to 82 per cent.