Stricter e-scooter rules in UAE: Age limits, permits, and safety checks explained
Dubai: E-scooter accidents in the UAE nearly doubled in 2025, raising concerns about reckless riding, underage users and the risks posed to pedestrians and motorists.
According to Ministry of Interior (MOI) figures, major e-scooter accidents increased by 97 per cent, from 61 in 2024 to 120 in 2025.
With new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, riders will face stricter requirements covering minimum age, permits, registration, safety equipment and where they can legally use their devices.
Here's why the rules are being tightened and what e-scooter users need to know.
The growing popularity of e-scooters has brought new road safety challenges, particularly when riders use busy roads, ignore traffic signals or fail to wear protective equipment.
Unsafe riding also remains a concern among residents. A 2026 survey of 1,010 UAE residents, commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE, found that 93 per cent of respondents regularly witnessed reckless or unsafe e-scooter behaviour.
The survey also found that 90 per cent felt unsafe because of riders' actions, while 81 per cent reported seeing riders without lights at night.
Dubai authorities have stepped up enforcement. In September 2026, Dubai Police reported confiscating 13,657 e-scooters during the year as part of efforts to tackle unsafe riding and traffic violations.
Under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which implements the UAE's updated federal traffic law, several new requirements will apply to personal mobility devices.
1. Minimum age of 15 for riding permits
Riders must be at least 15 years old to apply for permits covering electric scooters, electric bicycles and small motorised bikes.
The permits will be valid for three years and can be renewed.
Dubai's existing e-scooter rules currently specify a minimum riding age of 16, so riders should continue following applicable local requirements until any changes are clarified.
2. Stricter safety equipment requirements
E-scooters and other regulated personal mobility devices must meet technical standards, including:
Front lights for visibility at night.
Rear red lights linked to braking.
Audible warning devices.
Brakes fitted to at least the rear wheel.
Securely fitted, roadworthy tyres and properly secured components.
3. Riding restricted to approved routes
Riders must use only routes designated by the relevant licensing or traffic authorities.
Personal mobility devices are prohibited from roads designated for motor vehicles, and riders must comply with applicable speed limits and traffic instructions.
The requirements also apply to devices provided by commercial rental operators.
4. Rules at pedestrian crossings
The regulations also clarify how riders must respond to pedestrian traffic signals.
A red signal prohibits crossing, while a green signal permits crossing. When the green light begins flashing, riders and pedestrians must not start crossing, although those already crossing may continue.
Under the new regulations, personal mobility devices must be registered where required, and riders must obtain the appropriate permits from the relevant authorities.
Registration and permit procedures may vary depending on the emirate and the type of device.
Riders should check the requirements issued by their local transport or licensing authority before using an e-scooter.
E-scooter users should ensure their devices meet the required safety standards, check that their permits are valid and use only authorised routes.
Wearing a helmet, avoiding excessive speeds and checking brakes and lights before riding can also help reduce the risk of accidents.