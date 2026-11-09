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UAE e-scooter rules 2027: New permit age, safety checks and riding restrictions

Stricter e-scooter rules in UAE: Age limits, permits, and safety checks explained

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
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UAE e-scooter rules 2027: New permit age, safety checks and riding restrictions
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Dubai: E-scooter accidents in the UAE nearly doubled in 2025, raising concerns about reckless riding, underage users and the risks posed to pedestrians and motorists.

According to Ministry of Interior (MOI) figures, major e-scooter accidents increased by 97 per cent, from 61 in 2024 to 120 in 2025.

With new federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, riders will face stricter requirements covering minimum age, permits, registration, safety equipment and where they can legally use their devices.

Here's why the rules are being tightened and what e-scooter users need to know.

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Why are e-scooter rules being tightened?

The growing popularity of e-scooters has brought new road safety challenges, particularly when riders use busy roads, ignore traffic signals or fail to wear protective equipment.

Unsafe riding also remains a concern among residents. A 2026 survey of 1,010 UAE residents, commissioned by Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE, found that 93 per cent of respondents regularly witnessed reckless or unsafe e-scooter behaviour.

The survey also found that 90 per cent felt unsafe because of riders' actions, while 81 per cent reported seeing riders without lights at night.

Dubai authorities have stepped up enforcement. In September 2026, Dubai Police reported confiscating 13,657 e-scooters during the year as part of efforts to tackle unsafe riding and traffic violations.

What changes for e-scooter riders from January 1, 2027?

Under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which implements the UAE's updated federal traffic law, several new requirements will apply to personal mobility devices.

1. Minimum age of 15 for riding permits

The permits will be valid for three years and can be renewed.

Dubai's existing e-scooter rules currently specify a minimum riding age of 16, so riders should continue following applicable local requirements until any changes are clarified.

2. Stricter safety equipment requirements

E-scooters and other regulated personal mobility devices must meet technical standards, including:

  • Front lights for visibility at night.

  • Rear red lights linked to braking.

  • Audible warning devices.

  • Brakes fitted to at least the rear wheel.

  • Securely fitted, roadworthy tyres and properly secured components.

3. Riding restricted to approved routes

Riders must use only routes designated by the relevant licensing or traffic authorities.

Personal mobility devices are prohibited from roads designated for motor vehicles, and riders must comply with applicable speed limits and traffic instructions.

The requirements also apply to devices provided by commercial rental operators.

4. Rules at pedestrian crossings

The regulations also clarify how riders must respond to pedestrian traffic signals.

A red signal prohibits crossing, while a green signal permits crossing. When the green light begins flashing, riders and pedestrians must not start crossing, although those already crossing may continue.

Do riders need to register their e-scooters?

Under the new regulations, personal mobility devices must be registered where required, and riders must obtain the appropriate permits from the relevant authorities.

Registration and permit procedures may vary depending on the emirate and the type of device.

Riders should check the requirements issued by their local transport or licensing authority before using an e-scooter.

What should riders do before January 2027?

E-scooter users should ensure their devices meet the required safety standards, check that their permits are valid and use only authorised routes.

Wearing a helmet, avoiding excessive speeds and checking brakes and lights before riding can also help reduce the risk of accidents.

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