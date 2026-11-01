UAE limits individual residents to five vehicles under new 2027 traffic rules
Dubai: Individual residents in the UAE will be subject to a limit of five licensed vehicles each under federal traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, with additional fees applying to the registration or renewal of vehicles beyond the first two.
The requirement is outlined in Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which approves the Executive Regulation of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on the Regulation of Traffic.
Under Article 89, individual residents are permitted to own up to two vehicles under the standard provision.
Those wishing to register or renew additional vehicles must pay an extra fee for each vehicle, provided the total number of licensed vehicles does not exceed five per resident.
The decision does not specify the amount of the additional fee or how the limit will be applied to residents who already have more than five vehicles registered in their names.
The provision is part of a wider set of requirements governing vehicle licensing and registration across the country.
Article 89 also requires vehicle owners, or their legally authorised representatives, to submit licensing applications through the electronic channels or applications announced by the relevant licensing authority and comply with the prescribed procedures and instructions.
The article further prohibits licensing right-hand-drive vehicles, although it permits them to be used for display purposes only.
Vehicles that fail to meet the prescribed road safety requirements are also ineligible for licensing under the regulation.
The five-vehicle provision specifically refers to individual residents. It does not set out an equivalent numerical restriction for companies in the same article.
The regulation also does not specify whether the additional fees will be uniform across the UAE or how existing vehicle registrations will be treated when the rules take effect.
The Executive Regulation was issued on October 6, 2026, and will come into force on January 1, 2027.
It replaces the previous executive regulation issued under Ministerial Decision No. 130 of 1997, together with the implementing decisions covered by its repeal provisions.