The updated regulations set out five obligations that could affect your next taxi journey
Dubai: Can a taxi driver refuse to take you to your destination or demand a higher fare? Under the UAE's traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, taxi drivers are prohibited from unreasonably refusing passengers willing to pay the prescribed fare or charging more than the approved amount.
The provisions are outlined in Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which introduces the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation.
Under Article 36, taxi drivers cannot unreasonably refuse to transport a passenger willing to pay the fare determined by the competent authority in the emirate. However, the regulation allows an exception when the taxi has already reached its permitted passenger capacity.
The provision also makes it clear that drivers cannot demand a fare higher than the amount officially prescribed.
These restrictions are not entirely new, as similar obligations existed under previous UAE traffic regulations. However, they are included in the updated framework taking effect in 2027.
Five rules UAE taxi drivers must follow
Article 36 outlines the following obligations:
Designated stops: Taxis must pick up and drop off passengers in designated areas.
Parking restrictions: Long-term parking and stationing are permitted only in designated taxi spaces, identified through signs and road markings.
Passenger refusal and fares: Drivers cannot unreasonably refuse passengers willing to pay the approved fare or demand more than the prescribed amount.
Avoiding distractions: Drivers must refrain from being distracted by conversations with others.
Following official instructions: Drivers must comply with additional instructions issued by the relevant licensing authority or traffic police.
Can taxi drivers carry extra passengers?
Under Article 44, taxi drivers are prohibited from allowing more passengers into their vehicles than the number authorised by the licensing authority.
The same article requires taxi owners to display vehicle identification details prominently inside the taxi.
These include the vehicle's licence plate number in Arabic and English, the permitted passenger capacity and any additional information required by the licensing authority.
The identification plate must be displayed near the front passenger seat and prominently on the back of the front seat.
What about vehicles not designed to carry passengers?
Article 45 states that vehicles not originally equipped to transport passengers may only be used for that purpose if they have appropriate passenger seats installed and the necessary licence from the relevant authority.
The updated traffic regulations come into effect across the UAE on January 1, 2027.