Heavy buses and trucks cannot overtake one another within cities under the regulations
Dubai: Heavy trucks and heavy buses will be prohibited from overtaking one another within UAE cities under traffic regulations taking effect on January 1, 2027, which also establish requirements for vehicle loads, designated routes and drivers’ eyesight.
The provisions are contained in Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which introduces the executive regulations of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on Traffic Regulation.
Under Article 34, heavy buses and heavy vehicles are prohibited from overtaking one another within cities. Outside urban areas, overtaking is permitted only if it does not obstruct traffic.
The regulations also prohibit these vehicles from leaving designated lanes wherever such lanes are provided.
Article 31 sets out six requirements that heavy vehicle drivers must follow.
Drivers must remain on the right-hand side of the carriageway, leaving it only when necessary or when overtaking.
They must also ensure that their vehicles do not exceed the load limits approved by the licensing authority or the permitted height restrictions.
The regulations prohibit carrying passengers in heavy vehicles, except employees of the vehicle's owner and workers involved in loading and unloading, provided designated seats are available.
Drivers must ensure that their cargo does not endanger the public or obstruct traffic. Loads such as sand and other loose materials must be covered to prevent dust or other substances from escaping or being blown from the vehicle.
Cargo must also remain entirely within the vehicle's dimensions, with no part extending beyond its boundaries.
Article 29 authorises licensing and traffic enforcement authorities, in coordination with the relevant government entities in each emirate, to determine the roads, lanes and times during which heavy vehicles are prohibited from operating.
The same provision allows authorities to establish restrictions on the roads, lanes and operating hours of buses.
These arrangements enable the relevant authorities in each emirate to determine where and when such vehicles may be restricted.
The regulations also establish minimum eyesight standards for drivers seeking licences to operate heavy vehicles, taxis, buses and machinery.
Under Article 62, applicants for heavy vehicle and taxi driving licences must meet one of two eyesight requirements:
If vision in one eye is 6/6, vision in the other must range between 6/9 and 6/18.
Alternatively, vision must be at least 6/9 in each eye.
Applicants may meet these requirements with or without corrective lenses.
Stricter requirements apply to drivers of light and heavy buses, as well as operators of light and heavy equipment and machinery.
These applicants must have vision of at least 6/6 in each eye, with or without corrective lenses.
The regulations also allow licensing authorities to accept eyesight examination reports issued outside the UAE when processing applications to renew expired driving licences.
The measures form part of the executive regulations governing road use, driving licences and vehicle safety, which come into force across the UAE on January 1, 2027.