New driving limits, vehicle ownership restrictions and licence rules explained
Dubai: From how many cars residents can register to how long motorists can drive in a day, major changes to the UAE's traffic regulations will come into effect on January 1, 2027.
The new rules will affect motorists, vehicle owners, e-scooter riders and anyone applying for or renewing a driving licence.
Under Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026, which implements Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2024 on traffic regulation, the changes introduce new limits on vehicle ownership and driving hours, revised licence validity periods and the option of two-year vehicle registration for eligible cars.
Planning to buy a third car? Under the new regulations, individual residents can register up to five vehicles in their names, but owning more than two will come at an additional cost.
The standard provision allows residents to own two vehicles. Those wishing to register or renew additional vehicles must pay an extra fee for each one, subject to a maximum of five registered vehicles per resident.
Other vehicle registration rules include:
Applications must be submitted through the electronic channels approved by the relevant licensing authority.
Right-hand-drive vehicles cannot be licensed for road use, although they may be permitted for display.
Vehicles that fail to meet prescribed road safety requirements will not qualify for licensing.
The five-vehicle limit specifically applies to individual residents. Article 89 does not specify an equivalent limit for companies.
Electric scooter and e-bike riders will face new permit and safety requirements under the regulations.
Riders must be at least 15 years old to apply for permits covering electric scooters, electric bicycles and small motorised bikes. Permits will be valid for three years and can be renewed.
The regulations cover six categories of personal mobility devices: bicycles, electric bicycles, electric scooters, small motorised bikes, skateboards and mobility devices designed for elderly people and people with disabilities.
What safety requirements will apply?
Devices must meet prescribed technical standards, including:
Front lights for visibility at night.
Rear red lights linked to braking.
Audible warning devices.
Brakes fitted to at least the rear wheel.
Securely fitted, roadworthy tyres and components.
Riders must also obtain permits and register devices where required, use designated routes and follow applicable speed limits.
One of the most significant changes concerns how long motorists can drive. Under the new regulations, drivers must not exceed nine hours of driving within a 24-hour period.
The provision appears under the general obligations of vehicle drivers, rather than rules specifically limited to professional drivers, delivery workers or truck operators.
Motorists are also prohibited from driving when fatigue or exhaustion affects their ability to operate a vehicle safely.
This means a driver who becomes dangerously tired must stop driving, even if they have not reached the nine-hour limit.
The Federal Traffic Council has the authority to amend the limit. However, the regulations do not specify how driving hours will be monitored, whether mandatory rest breaks will apply or a separate penalty for exceeding the limit.
How long your UAE driving licence remains valid will depend on your age, nationality, residency status and whether it is your first licence.
Here is how the validity periods will work:
Under 21: A temporary driving licence valid for one year, renewable for another year.
First-time applicants aged 21 or above: A licence valid for two years.
UAE and GCC nationals: A ten-year licence upon qualifying renewal, renewable for equivalent periods.
Expatriate residents: A five-year licence upon qualifying renewal, renewable for equivalent periods.
For drivers who receive their first licence before turning 21, the longer validity periods apply once they reach 21, subject to the relevant requirements.
Currently, vehicle registration generally lasts one year, but the new regulations introduce the possibility of extending this to two years for eligible light vehicles.
Under Article 98, owners can request a two-year registration period if their vehicle meets all three conditions:
The vehicle was newly manufactured when it was first registered.
It is no more than six years old from its manufacturing date.
It is owned by an individual, not a company or another legal entity.
However, meeting these requirements does not guarantee approval. Licensing authorities will have discretion to grant the extended registration period.
The regulations also do not specify whether additional fees will apply.