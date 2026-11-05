UAE off-roading pioneer and Gulf News Fun Drive hero dies in Dubai aged 59

Veteran desert marshal and automobile expert from Sri Lanka was in hospital since August
Dubai: Mitchell Perera, a well-known figure in the UAE's off-roading and camping community and a veteran marshal of Gulf News' annual Fun Drive, died in Dubai on Wednesday, his family told Gulf News on Thursday.
Popularly known as Mitch, he was 59. He died after battling complications following open-heart surgery on August 14, the family said.
Mitch is survived by his wife and son, who live in Germany, and his elderly parents in Sri Lanka, who are aged 85 and over 90 respectively. He was an only child.
Speaking to Gulf News, his relative Dalrene Devadason said Mitch was diagnosed with a leak in a heart valve after being rushed to hospital when his blood sugar levels rose to 400. He remained in the ICU at a hospital in Dubai following the surgery, during which he suffered breathing difficulties, kidney dysfunction and lung complications.
Although he showed gradual improvement and was undergoing rehabilitation, his condition deteriorated in the days before his death after he developed internal bleeding.
"He fought really hard. There were two or three occasions after the surgery when the doctors told us his condition was critical and that he might not survive, but he pulled through each time. He gave all of us so much hope. But unfortunately, the past few days had been tough and he couldn't make it. Despite doctors' efforts, he passed away around noon yesterday," said Dalrene.
Mitch had a huge circle of friends, and many of them were like brothers and sisters to him. "People have been calling us, and everyone is shocked by his passing," Dalrene said.
"Mitch was deeply passionate about off-roading and camping. He had been involved in it for years, travelled to the US because of his interest in vehicles, and was one of the pioneers of the off-roading community here," she recalled.
She said Mitch's wife and son are expected to travel to Dubai on Saturday to pay their final respects. His mortal remains will then be repatriated to Sri Lanka for the funeral, which is expected to take place next week.
The Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai is extending its support for the repatriation procedures.
Gulf News has paid tribute to Mitch and offered its condolences to his family and friends.
“Mitch was one of the heroes of the Gulf News Fun Drive. He began as a marshal and went on to serve as communications controller and project leader on multiple occasions. His contribution was integral to the success of every Fun Drive he was involved in. All of us at Gulf News remember him with gratitude and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends in the off-roading community on his untimely passing,” said Ashfaq Ahmed, Managing Editor, Gulf News.
Mitch first took part in the Fun Drive in its inaugural year in 1986 as a navigator when his dad Chris Perera was a marshal.
Following in the footsteps of his father, Mitch became a marshal after he got his licence and became a certified desert driver in 1987. He took part in the annual desert drive for decades and helped make it one of the UAE's best-known recreational motoring events.
Gulf News has run several reports about Mitch's contributions to the Fun Drive. He was reportedly excellent as a marshal, pulling, pushing, instructing and guiding participants through the drive. He was also known for offering great tips and advice for offroad drivers.