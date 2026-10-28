Halloween in Dubai with the kids: Costumes and creativity dominate these brunches and events

For an outing full of discovery in a rainforest, enlist your tot for an Eco Quest at The Green Planet. Here they'll take on an AR gamification experience, looking for hidden QR codes, each of which will lead them to the next clue. Using these codes, they will explore the biodome and meet some of the denizens of the place including meerkats and toucans. Then, there's a scavenger hunt and activities such as decorate your own treat bag, face painting, and meet the mascots. Stop in for a nibble at the JNGL restaurant for a menu that's had a spooky makeover.