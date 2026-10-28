Halloween in Dubai with the kids: Costumes and creativity dominate these brunches and events

Some frighteningly fun options for the fam this week
Which way are your littles choosing? Google’s Frightgeist page – which counts which costumes are being searched – is being pulled in all directions, with the late, great Country legend Dolly Parton making the ranks alongside Baby Yoda (go figure). Now, we’ve got confirmation that the substitute grim reaper saga Bleach is coming to an end (apparently in a better way than the manga did, fellow fans) and for the youngest, pumpkins vie with Dragon Ball’s Goku for views. In short, personality is going to be on sharp display over the weekend and we are here for it!
Once you’ve got the costumes sorted, it’s time to take the next step – where will you go with the fam? For the cutest kid pics that you can bring out on prom night and in the short term and activities that’ll keep the tots super busy, here are some frighteningly fun options:
It's that time of year again - fitness rules thanks to the annual 20x20 challenge. Get into the act (and the spirit of community) with Halloween Family Fun Run on October 31. It kicks off at 6.30am and has 2.5km and 5km routes. Keep an eye out for spooky installations, themed entertainment, face painting and a Halloween photo booth en route to the finish line. Participants can dress up for the occasion, with prizes including iPhones, AirPods Max 2, hotel stays and dining experiences up for grabs. All finishers will receive a medal, with registration available via the FITZE app.
Price: From Dh55 (adult ); Dh20 (under 12s)
When: Oct 31, from 6.30am
Where: City Walk
Brunch, but it's the Halloween edition. Which means the cutest little pumpkins running around on the grass and fairies and witches playing catch. There are free activities on the side Ranches Restaurant, which means while you make merry, the kids do too.
Price: A la carte
When: Oct 31
Where: Arabian Ranches Golf Club
Kit out the kids for a fun day out – and then take them over to Black Bunny Dubai. The indoor amusement park will have them squeaking over the sudden meet up with Frankenstein or a walking Skeleton, and smiling at the magic shows, bubbles shows, and scavenger hunt for a ghost. As a visitor to the park, you’ll also get a ‘Spooky Passport’ where you can collect stamps as you take part in themed activities such as trick or treating. Done with all the ghouling? Well, there’s also the regular fun stuff including arcade games, go-carting, wall climbing and jumping on trampolines on offer.
Price: A la carte
When: Until end of October
Where: Al Quoz 3
Spend the day having fun - without the possibility of participating in clean-up. Already making you smile? Good. Because The Beach JBR is giving young diners free meals and activities by the beach for everyone.
Price: A la carte
When: Daily throughout October
Where: JBR
Make food a super fun activity this weekend with a themed menu made special for kids - they'll get vampire burgers, mini ghost pizza and monster mac and cheese, followed by trick-or-treat candy bars or lime and raspberry green slime jelly cups. Who's a picky eater again? Parents, they haven't forgotten about you - there's a traditional roast in your future as well as wild mushroom tagliatelle and a classic Italian tiramisu. But mostly, it's about the kids.
Price: Dh125 (kid); Dh150 (adult)
When: Oct 31, 1pm-4pm
Where: Dubai Hills Golf Club
Get really into playtime with immersive activities just in time for Halloween. Kids can look forward to the Spooky Ride, character meet-and-greets and The Boo Room. They also get to pick among workshops and a session with edutainment specialist Louna.
Price: Dh250 (one-day pass) Dh450 (3-day Spooky Streak Pass); Dh600 (five-day Spooky Streak Pass.
When: Oct 30-Nov 1
Where: Al Quoz
If you are hoping for a quiet getaway this is not it. This is an eclectic mix of monster performances and meet and greets, lazer shows , and a parade. Prove your mettle with the kids as they smile, cry and call it the best Halloween ever.
Price: From Dh25 (online); Dh30 (at the gate)
When: Until Oct 31
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
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For an outing full of discovery in a rainforest, enlist your tot for an Eco Quest at The Green Planet. Here they'll take on an AR gamification experience, looking for hidden QR codes, each of which will lead them to the next clue. Using these codes, they will explore the biodome and meet some of the denizens of the place including meerkats and toucans. Then, there's a scavenger hunt and activities such as decorate your own treat bag, face painting, and meet the mascots. Stop in for a nibble at the JNGL restaurant for a menu that's had a spooky makeover.
Price: From Dh155
When: Until Oct 31
Where: City Walk
Would you like a snack with a slice of horror? The Croft is going all-out to provide. Not only is there live guitar, face painting and nibbles for the kiddos, there's a whole spread of themed food, from Witch's Hair, a charcoal linguine with bocconcini and pumpkin, to a Bucket of Bones, chicken sausage wrapped in puff pastry. Eyeballs anyone?
Price: Dh220 (soft beverage package), Dh375 (house beverage package), Dh119 (kids package)
When: Oct 31, 7pm-10pm
Where: Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites, Dubai Marina
This spot has been brewing up something special for the littlest ones. There are fun decorations (watch out for the cobwebs), and Addams Family themes part of the evening. Polish up those fans and capes and get ready for a competition that'll prize the best-dressed man and woman a complimentary seat each at The Barrel's Sunday Roast.
Price: A la carte
When: Oct 31, 7pm onwards
Where: Dubai Creek Harbour
If fright night and giggling is up your alley, check out Haunted Timesylvania, a free, family-friendly celebration with a haunted house, monsters of alll sizes, and Magic Phil.
Price: Free entry
When: Oct 30-Nov 1, noon-7pm
Where: Times Square Centre