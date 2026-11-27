For a family-friendly fun night market experience, head to Masdar Park on Saturday. Local makers will fill Flavours Hub’s Market Square with homegrown brands, crafts, and small-batch bakes, while dinner is a few steps away at its kitchens. Options include 1962 Burger, Turkish House, House of Dim Sum and Thai Flavors, plus enough specialist coffee and tea spots to keep you browsing until closing. Useful if you want to get some shopping done without entering another mall.

This is the last sprint of Dubai Fitness Challenge and your chance to earn bragging rights. Zamania Sportainment is running 30-minute weekend fitness classes for adults and children aged six and above, with jogging, cycling, climbing and bodyweight challenges replacing the usual gym routine. The activities are supervised and designed to feel more like play than exercise, which may be particularly useful when trying to persuade children that getting up early on Sunday is somehow a treat.

There are worse rewards for finishing a HIIT session than being told you can spend the rest of the day by the pool. Rove La Mer Beach is closing out Dubai Fitness Challenge with a free wellness morning featuring beachfront HIIT with Coach Ali at 10am and yoga with Coach Dana at 11am. There are also cold plunges, red-light Glow Masks and other wellness experiences. Participants get complimentary pool and beach access afterwards, plus a beverage voucher for The Daily and the chance to win a hotel stay.

If you’re an Omani national or resident spending the weekend in the UAE, Al Ain Zoo has knocked 56 per cent off general admission until November 29 (Sunday). Groups of five or more also receive a free fifth ticket. Once inside, there are Arabian oryx, white rhinos, hippos and flamingos to find, plus the option of an Al Ain Safari, the Reptile House and Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre. Just remember your ID: the discount is available at the ticket counter after proof of Omani nationality or residency.

Polo might have a reputation for being rather fancy, but you don’t need a hospitality budget to watch this one. General admission to the UAE National Day Cup Final at Al Habtoor Polo Resort is free, with competitive polo accompanied by family activities and contests. Dress your car in UAE colours, turn up in your best national-colour outfit or give your dog the same treatment for the Paws of the Emirates competition. There’s even a Hunt the Gold Coin competition, with vouchers and cash among the prizes.

Leaving the pool for lunch requires effort, so Deck Too has sensibly removed that problem. Its new Poolside Brunch launches at Address Sky View this Saturday, serving a sharing menu directly to guests at their sunbeds alongside free-flowing beverage and a live DJ. Pool access begins at 11am and continues until sunset, while brunch itself runs from 12.30pm to 4pm. Children are welcome too, with under-sixes dining free and those aged six to 11 receiving 50 per cent off.

Choosing one restaurant feels unnecessarily restrictive at The Fore Brunch. This feast brings four dining rooms into the same afternoon: Umi Kei handles made-to-order Japanese hand rolls, Madame Li brings dim sum, Mirabelle serves Mediterranean dishes and The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli takes care of modern Indian food. There are also oysters, a lobster tower, caviar with blinis, pasta finished in a Parmesan wheel and desserts from Pierre Hermé Paris. Children get their own entertainment, candy bar and marshmallow tree.

Running through a waterpark usually means somebody is about to tell you off. Not this Sunday. The Trident Run gives participants a choice of 5km or 10km routes through Aquaventure World, including stretches along the beach, one of its rivers and Neptune Tower. Your ticket also includes full-day waterpark access after the run, plus entry into a prize draw worth more than Dh20,000. There are only 500 spaces... go on then, register now!

Two uninterrupted hours without looking at your phone may be the real challenge here. The Plaza Season is hosting a free 9D Breathwork session led by INTULIFE founder and facilitator Nassima Aboufarid. Everyone receives individual 9D headphones for an immersive guided breathwork and sound journey, ending with a gentle grounding session. You don’t need previous experience and you can arrive alone or turn it into a group Sunday-night plan. Booking ahead is required.

If sitting down for three uninterrupted hours feels too sedentary during Dubai Fitness Challenge, Toad in the Hole has found a solution. Its November themed brunch includes an hour of Topgolf gameplay before the food arrives, followed by British-inspired starters, hearty mains and a dessert trolley featuring apple crumble and chocolate treats. There’s live entertainment from Chris Sibbers and a resident DJ, plus games throughout the afternoon. Children get their own menu, PlayStation, arcade games and other activities in the Signature Room.

Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.