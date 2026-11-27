From free fitness and polo to beach clubs, here’s what’s on this weekend
For a family-friendly fun night market experience, head to Masdar Park on Saturday. Local makers will fill Flavours Hub’s Market Square with homegrown brands, crafts, and small-batch bakes, while dinner is a few steps away at its kitchens. Options include 1962 Burger, Turkish House, House of Dim Sum and Thai Flavors, plus enough specialist coffee and tea spots to keep you browsing until closing. Useful if you want to get some shopping done without entering another mall.
Price: Free
When: Sat, 5pm-11pm
Where: Flavours Hub, Masdar Park, Abu Dhabi
This is the last sprint of Dubai Fitness Challenge and your chance to earn bragging rights. Zamania Sportainment is running 30-minute weekend fitness classes for adults and children aged six and above, with jogging, cycling, climbing and bodyweight challenges replacing the usual gym routine. The activities are supervised and designed to feel more like play than exercise, which may be particularly useful when trying to persuade children that getting up early on Sunday is somehow a treat.
Price: Free fitness classes
When: Sat-Sun; check-in from 9am, class at 9.30am
Where: Zamania Sportainment, Ibn Battuta Mall
There are worse rewards for finishing a HIIT session than being told you can spend the rest of the day by the pool. Rove La Mer Beach is closing out Dubai Fitness Challenge with a free wellness morning featuring beachfront HIIT with Coach Ali at 10am and yoga with Coach Dana at 11am. There are also cold plunges, red-light Glow Masks and other wellness experiences. Participants get complimentary pool and beach access afterwards, plus a beverage voucher for The Daily and the chance to win a hotel stay.
Price: Free; advance registration required
When: Sat, 10am-1pm
Where: Rove La Mer Beach, Dubai
If you’re an Omani national or resident spending the weekend in the UAE, Al Ain Zoo has knocked 56 per cent off general admission until November 29 (Sunday). Groups of five or more also receive a free fifth ticket. Once inside, there are Arabian oryx, white rhinos, hippos and flamingos to find, plus the option of an Al Ain Safari, the Reptile House and Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Centre. Just remember your ID: the discount is available at the ticket counter after proof of Omani nationality or residency.
Price: 56 per cent off general admission for Omanis; free fifth ticket for groups of five or more
When: Until Sun
Where: Al Ain Zoo, Al Ain
Polo might have a reputation for being rather fancy, but you don’t need a hospitality budget to watch this one. General admission to the UAE National Day Cup Final at Al Habtoor Polo Resort is free, with competitive polo accompanied by family activities and contests. Dress your car in UAE colours, turn up in your best national-colour outfit or give your dog the same treatment for the Paws of the Emirates competition. There’s even a Hunt the Gold Coin competition, with vouchers and cash among the prizes.
Price: Free general admission; hospitality packages from Dh750
When: Sat, 1pm-midnight
Where: Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Dubai
Leaving the pool for lunch requires effort, so Deck Too has sensibly removed that problem. Its new Poolside Brunch launches at Address Sky View this Saturday, serving a sharing menu directly to guests at their sunbeds alongside free-flowing beverage and a live DJ. Pool access begins at 11am and continues until sunset, while brunch itself runs from 12.30pm to 4pm. Children are welcome too, with under-sixes dining free and those aged six to 11 receiving 50 per cent off.
Price: From Dh350
When: Sat; pool from 11am until sunset, brunch 12.30pm-4pm
Where: Deck Too, Address Sky View, Dubai
Work your way through four restaurants at The Fore
Choosing one restaurant feels unnecessarily restrictive at The Fore Brunch. This feast brings four dining rooms into the same afternoon: Umi Kei handles made-to-order Japanese hand rolls, Madame Li brings dim sum, Mirabelle serves Mediterranean dishes and The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli takes care of modern Indian food. There are also oysters, a lobster tower, caviar with blinis, pasta finished in a Parmesan wheel and desserts from Pierre Hermé Paris. Children get their own entertainment, candy bar and marshmallow tree.
Price: Dh500 (soft beverage); Dh350 children aged four and above
When: November 28, 1pm-5pm
Where: The Fore, Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab
Running through a waterpark usually means somebody is about to tell you off. Not this Sunday. The Trident Run gives participants a choice of 5km or 10km routes through Aquaventure World, including stretches along the beach, one of its rivers and Neptune Tower. Your ticket also includes full-day waterpark access after the run, plus entry into a prize draw worth more than Dh20,000. There are only 500 spaces... go on then, register now!
Price: Dh105 per person, including the run and full-day Aquaventure World access
When: Sun; registration 6am-6.45am, run 7am-9am
Where: Aquaventure World, Dubai
Two uninterrupted hours without looking at your phone may be the real challenge here. The Plaza Season is hosting a free 9D Breathwork session led by INTULIFE founder and facilitator Nassima Aboufarid. Everyone receives individual 9D headphones for an immersive guided breathwork and sound journey, ending with a gentle grounding session. You don’t need previous experience and you can arrive alone or turn it into a group Sunday-night plan. Booking ahead is required.
Price: Free; advance booking required
When: Sun, 7pm-9pm
Where: The Plaza, Uptown Dubai, DMCC
Pizza for breakfast sounds excellent, but Pizza Di Rocco is actually branching out beyond its usual speciality. Rocco’s Breakfast includes the likes of a big breakfast, Arabian shakshouka, avocado egg toast and Italian-inspired breakfast panuozzo sandwiches, including cream cheese and salmon or egg and cheese versions. There’s fruit and yoghurt and warm porridge for anyone behaving responsibly.
Price: From Dh36
When: Daily, 7.30am-noon
Where: Etihad Plaza, Motor City
If sitting down for three uninterrupted hours feels too sedentary during Dubai Fitness Challenge, Toad in the Hole has found a solution. Its November themed brunch includes an hour of Topgolf gameplay before the food arrives, followed by British-inspired starters, hearty mains and a dessert trolley featuring apple crumble and chocolate treats. There’s live entertainment from Chris Sibbers and a resident DJ, plus games throughout the afternoon. Children get their own menu, PlayStation, arcade games and other activities in the Signature Room.
Price: From Dh249 (soft beverages); Dh165 ages seven to 14; free for under-sevens
When: Sat, 1pm-4pm
Where: Toad in the Hole, Topgolf Dubai
If brunch requires a Genie to keep the children interested, this should do it. Agrabah Family Brunch launches at One&Only Royal Mirage on Saturday with an international buffet, live food stations and a substantial programme for younger guests. There’s sand art, face painting, crafts, mini-chef sessions, balloon bending and appearances from Aladdin, Jasmine, Monkey and the Genie, alongside Magic Phil.
Price: Adults from Dh350 (soft beverages); Dh150, children aged four to 11; free for ages three and under
When: Sat, 12.30pm-4.30pm
Where: One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai