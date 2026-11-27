Vijay Salgaonkar plays his last move. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu back as Meera Deshmukh in the final chapter of the Hindi crime-thriller trilogy, and it has become his biggest film both in India and worldwide. If you missed it in cinemas, this is your chance to find out whether the man with the perfect alibi pulls it off one more time.