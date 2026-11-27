From Ajay Devgn's Drishyam to Ayushmann Khurrana's family drama, here's what's on
Popcorn on standby, sofa cushions fluffed – this weekend's watchlist is stacked. On the big screen, the Fockers are back (now with Ariana Grande joining the chaos), Disney sends a teen witch and her worrywart mum tumbling into a secret magical realm, and Ayushmann Khurrana packs up his entire family and moves in with the in-laws. Brave souls, bring snacks: it runs over three hours. Prefer pyjamas? Michelle Yeoh plays a Replicant on borrowed time in Blade Runner 2099, Vijay Salgaonkar plays his final hand on Netflix, and Percy Jackson is back for more demigod mayhem. Here's your weekend pick-and-mix.
1. Focker-In-Law
Comedy | 15+ | 105 min | English (Arabic subtitles) | Out now
Greg Focker still can't catch a break. Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro reunite for a fresh round of the Meet the Parents madness, and this time Grammy winner Ariana Grande is in the family photo too, alongside Owen Wilson. John Hamburg, who co-wrote all three earlier films, writes and directs, so expect lie-detector-level awkwardness and family dinners that go spectacularly wrong. Watch it if you've ever sweated through a meal with your partner's parents.
2. Hexed
Animated adventure | 110 min | English | Out now
Disney Animation's latest is a coming-of-age story with a sparkly twist. Billie Doe (Hailee Steinfeld), an impulsive 16-year-old, learns that her magical abilities have been restrained since childhood and is swept out of suburbia into Hexe, a vast realm of witches. Her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), ends up along for the ride. Bonus points for the sidekicks: Tracey Ullman brings to life Ms. Quill, an enchanted feather quill pen, while Stephen Fry voices Elias Quire, a magical book. A solid pick for a family outing, and for any teen who's ever been told they're "a bit much"
3. Yeh Prem Mol Liya
Family | PG13 | 185 min | Hindi (Arabic, English subtitles) | Out 27 November
Forget the usual script. Ayushmann Khurrana plays a small-town boy chasing big dreams in Mumbai who flips tradition on its head by moving into his wife's home (played by Sharvari) and bringing his whole family with him. Two clashing households, one roof, plenty of lessons about love and respect. At just over three hours, grab the large popcorn and make sure the snack run happens before the interval.
4. Blade Runner 2099 – Prime Video
Fifty years after Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has a new pecking order: the Replicants are calling the shots. Cora, a woman on the run, slips into a new identity as a Blade Runner, only to end up partnered with Olwen, a Replicant with mere days left to live. Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, with Hunter Schafer, Dimitri Abold and Lewis Gribben rounding out the cast. Neon, rain, existential dread: settle in.
5. Drishyam 3 – Netflix
Vijay Salgaonkar plays his last move. Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu back as Meera Deshmukh in the final chapter of the Hindi crime-thriller trilogy, and it has become his biggest film both in India and worldwide. If you missed it in cinemas, this is your chance to find out whether the man with the perfect alibi pulls it off one more time.
6. Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Season 3 – Disney+
New episodes are here, which means more demigod drama, monster fights, Percabeth and Greek gods behaving badly. Line it up for a family binge, and get your tissues, because well, if you've been keeping up with all the chatter, Episode 4 is going to make you howl.