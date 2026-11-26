How a Ghanaian boy found fame and a new identity in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: For a Ghanaian boy who once hid his dancing from his own father, Abu Dhabi has been the first place where nobody told him to stop. It gave him a stage, a crowd and a new name. Now it is where he is building his biggest dream yet.
In a coffee shop in Abu Dhabi, a young man in a tie is spinning a dancer's stick like he was born with it to the rhytyms of Hamad Al Ameri's Naseem Sabaya with a tray of drinks balanced in his hands. The Emirati regulars crowd in with their phones up, singing every word.
His name is Dennis. But in this city, he is better known as Mansour Al Amri.
"Mansour means victorious," he said, grinning. The name came from that very song. The Emirati singer Hamad Al Ameri powered his first viral video, and customers started calling him by its words. Now drivers slow down outside the shop, play it through the car speakers and wave.
"They know me from that song."
Father did not like the idea
Dennis grew up in Ghana, one of six children, and four of them dance. His older brother. His younger sister. Dance was in the house. Approval was not.
"My father never wanted me to dance."
So, his mother became his accomplice. When he sneaked out to dance class, she told his father he was in lessons with his teachers. When his father found his TikTok videos, he stormed into his room. Dennis cried and skipped dinner. The next morning his mother sat down beside him and told him not to mind it.
Dennis kept dancing. In 2023 he was named best dancer of the year at his high school, up against rivals who knew more technique. The judges told him why he won: the expression, and the smile. "It was just how I dance, and how I express myself with a smile on the stage."
After graduation he spent a year teaching Afro dance to schools, adults and kids. Before every kids' class, he skipped the steps and told them his story first. "Maybe someone is in the same situation as me."
Two days, no CV
Then came the plot twist. The same father who hated his dancing had an idea, why not send Dennis abroad to pursue his career?
He landed in Abu Dhabi in May 2025 and stayed with relatives. He arrived on the third. By the fifth, he was working.
"I didn't make any CV."
On his second day, his uncle took him for coffee at the place where he worked. The music was loud, the room was alive, and Dennis started vibing with the waiters. The manager came downstairs and asked for his Instagram. Dennis showed him the old one from Ghana, Afro dance videos and Ghanaian phone number still in the bio.
The owner had already been watching. That night he sent a WhatsApp message to Ghana, and the next afternoon at 1:30 Dennis was sitting across from him.
Moonwalks, a tie and a tray
It began with birthday parties. When a table celebrated, Dennis delivered the order with the song. When the owner opened a new branch in Abu Dhabi, he brought Dennis along to turn it into a destination.
Dennis opened with Michael Jackson. Tie on, tray in hand, every order moonwalked to the table.
But a content creator can't repeat himself. "People will be bored about it." So, he made the call that changed everything: "I decided, why don't I go local? They're going to like it, because it's their culture."
He had no teacher, so the music videos became his classroom. "The video of the song already has the dance."
At first, he didn't understand a single word. He had only the rhythm. "Dance cannot come without passion. It has to come with the vibes."
First verdict
His first live test came when a customer asked for a dance. The verdict: 10 out of 10. Dennis didn't buy it. "I didn't feel I was already perfect."
He started with hand movements, because the stick was too hard. Then a local regular handed him one he had never used. "I will give you a gift." Dennis took it home and practiced every night.
His colleagues were sure he was here for life. "I think this guy will not leave this country."
His partner in crime was Nasir, a waiter from Uganda hired to learn the routines so the next branch could have its own show. He called Dennis "Top G," filmed him, and even ran his Instagram when Dennis's phone wasn't up to it.
Yas Island calls
The coffee trick came from another reel. In the original, the customer already holds the cup and the waiter just pours. Dennis flipped it: pour, then throw the cup to the customer. "It's kind of funny and weird."
The first video hit 100,000 views. "I was like, whoop! Let's make it again."
When the Michael Jackson biopic hit cinemas, Yas Island called. Dennis was working and missed it twice. When he called back, a woman asked if she was speaking to the Michael Jackson guy and told him to send a WhatsApp.
He grabbed Nasir. "Bro, come, come, come."
The brief: film Michael Jackson dances and content across Yas, including Ferrari World and Warner Bros. World.
Nasir talked him down: "Top G, I know you. You can do it. Assume you're in the coffee shop, at home."
"It was like, oh my God. My dreams are really coming true in this city."
Love, trust and safety
Ask Dennis what the job gives him and he doesn't mention views. He talks about the people. Many regulars, mostly young Emirati men, come not for coffee but for him. Some stay two hours. One guy once stayed five. They talk cars, modifications, the day. "When guys meet, the conversation is so random."
And they bring friends. "Oh, this guy is so good. Let's go to Mansoor." Parents say their kids dragged them in.
"I feel proud and loved."
His parents are proud, especially his mother. He is now designing his own hoodies, two designs so far, the first step towards a brand of his own. And after that, a place of his own.
His advice to anyone dreaming of coming to the UAE is simple. "No matter how hard the work is, no matter how life or people treat you, never give excuses to your talent."
In a city that gave him love, trust and safety, he has no plans to.