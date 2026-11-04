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Sachin Tendulkar reveals the Hollywood film that brought back childhood memories

Sachin says the film revived memories of growing up listening to Michael Jackson's music

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Sachin Tendulkar says he loved watching Michael, the biographical film about pop icon Michael Jackson.
Sachin Tendulkar says he loved watching Michael, the biographical film about pop icon Michael Jackson.

Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed the Hollywood film that recently caught his attention, and it has a special connection to his childhood.

Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, says he loved watching Michael, the biographical film about pop superstar Michael Jackson.

During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Tuesday, November 3, the former India captain was asked about his latest theatrical experience.

His answer was brief but revealing.

"I loved watching Michael. Grew up listening to his music, you just can't beat it," Tendulkar wrote.

The response offered a glimpse into the cricket icon's musical tastes, with Jackson's songs clearly holding a special place in his memories.

Jaafar Jackson steps into his uncle's shoes

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces Michael Jackson's extraordinary journey, from his early days performing with his brothers in the Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the world's biggest music stars.

Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the legendary singer, while Juliano Valdi portrays him as a child. The film marks the feature-film debuts of both actors.

Colman Domingo and Nia Long appear as Jackson's parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.

Released in April 2026, the film explores the singer's rise to fame and his musical journey, including the period leading up to his iconic Bad tour in the late 1980s.

Sequel already in development

The success and interest surrounding Michael have also paved the way for a potential continuation of the story.

A sequel is already in development, with actor Miles Teller, who portrayed Michael Jackson's lawyer and manager John Branca in the first film, confirming in May that a follow-up was being planned.

Sachin's extraordinary cricket legacy

Away from his movie-going interests, Tendulkar remains one of the most celebrated figures in world cricket.

His international career spanned 1989 to 2013, during which he became the only player to score 100 international centuries — 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.

He finished with 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs and was part of India's historic 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team.

Tendulkar also became the first cricketer to play 200 Test matches before retiring from international cricket in November 2013.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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