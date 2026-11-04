Sachin says the film revived memories of growing up listening to Michael Jackson's music
Dubai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has revealed the Hollywood film that recently caught his attention, and it has a special connection to his childhood.
Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, says he loved watching Michael, the biographical film about pop superstar Michael Jackson.
During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Tuesday, November 3, the former India captain was asked about his latest theatrical experience.
His answer was brief but revealing.
"I loved watching Michael. Grew up listening to his music, you just can't beat it," Tendulkar wrote.
The response offered a glimpse into the cricket icon's musical tastes, with Jackson's songs clearly holding a special place in his memories.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Michael traces Michael Jackson's extraordinary journey, from his early days performing with his brothers in the Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the world's biggest music stars.
Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, plays the legendary singer, while Juliano Valdi portrays him as a child. The film marks the feature-film debuts of both actors.
Colman Domingo and Nia Long appear as Jackson's parents, Joe and Katherine Jackson.
Released in April 2026, the film explores the singer's rise to fame and his musical journey, including the period leading up to his iconic Bad tour in the late 1980s.
The success and interest surrounding Michael have also paved the way for a potential continuation of the story.
A sequel is already in development, with actor Miles Teller, who portrayed Michael Jackson's lawyer and manager John Branca in the first film, confirming in May that a follow-up was being planned.
Away from his movie-going interests, Tendulkar remains one of the most celebrated figures in world cricket.
His international career spanned 1989 to 2013, during which he became the only player to score 100 international centuries — 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.
He finished with 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs and was part of India's historic 2011 Cricket World Cup-winning team.
Tendulkar also became the first cricketer to play 200 Test matches before retiring from international cricket in November 2013.