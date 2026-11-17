Sachin Tendulkar receives MCA honour with family by his side
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar’s remarkable cricketing journey has found a permanent home at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s (MCA) Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, with the unveiling of a special section dedicated to the India legend on Monday.
Titled ‘Batography’, the new section features 25 bats that tell the story of Tendulkar’s career, from the first one gifted to him as a child to the bat he used to score his 100th international century.
The MCA shared a video of the ceremony on Instagram, describing the exhibition as a tribute to “the journey of a Mumbai boy who became the pride of the world”.
Tendulkar was present for the inauguration, alongside MCA president Ajinkya Naik, guests and members of the media. He was seen posing with the collection of bats and exploring the new section.
His family also joined him for the occasion. His wife Anjali Tendulkar and children Arjun and Sara were seen at the ceremony, sharing the special moment with the former India captain. Arjun Tendulkar’s wife Saaniya Chandhok was also present.
The unveiling came on a particularly busy day for Tendulkar, who earlier played cricket with Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton during the royal couple’s visit to Mumbai. The three were seen taking part in a friendly game with local children.
The museum display is a fitting tribute to a cricketer whose roots in Mumbai cricket run deep. Tendulkar made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai against Gujarat in December 1988, aged just 15, and marked the occasion with an unbeaten century.
He went on to become one of the most celebrated players in the history of Indian domestic cricket, representing Mumbai in the competition and helping reinforce the city’s reputation as a powerhouse of the game.
His association with Mumbai cricket began long before his international breakthrough. Under the guidance of coach Ramakant Achrekar, Tendulkar developed his game in the city’s cricketing circuit before going on to represent India for 24 years.
‘Batography’ brings together some of the equipment that accompanied him through those defining moments. Each of the 25 bats has its own story, including one brought home from Kashmir as a gift and the willow used for his historic 100th international hundred.
The exhibition allows visitors to look beyond the records and milestones and trace the journey through the instruments with which many of them were achieved.
For Mumbai cricket, the new section is also a reminder of the legacy left by one of its greatest sons. Thirteen years after Tendulkar played his final international match at the Wankhede Stadium, his story continues to have a special place at the ground where he brought his career to a close.