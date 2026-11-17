His family also joined him for the occasion. His wife Anjali Tendulkar and children Arjun and Sara were seen at the ceremony, sharing the special moment with the former India captain. Arjun Tendulkar’s wife Saaniya Chandhok was also present.

Tendulkar was present for the inauguration, alongside MCA president Ajinkya Naik, guests and members of the media. He was seen posing with the collection of bats and exploring the new section.

Titled ‘Batography’, the new section features 25 bats that tell the story of Tendulkar’s career, from the first one gifted to him as a child to the bat he used to score his 100th international century.

His association with Mumbai cricket began long before his international breakthrough. Under the guidance of coach Ramakant Achrekar, Tendulkar developed his game in the city’s cricketing circuit before going on to represent India for 24 years.

He went on to become one of the most celebrated players in the history of Indian domestic cricket, representing Mumbai in the competition and helping reinforce the city’s reputation as a powerhouse of the game.

The unveiling came on a particularly busy day for Tendulkar, who earlier played cricket with Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton during the royal couple’s visit to Mumbai. The three were seen taking part in a friendly game with local children.

For Mumbai cricket, the new section is also a reminder of the legacy left by one of its greatest sons. Thirteen years after Tendulkar played his final international match at the Wankhede Stadium, his story continues to have a special place at the ground where he brought his career to a close.

The exhibition allows visitors to look beyond the records and milestones and trace the journey through the instruments with which many of them were achieved.

‘Batography’ brings together some of the equipment that accompanied him through those defining moments. Each of the 25 bats has its own story, including one brought home from Kashmir as a gift and the willow used for his historic 100th international hundred.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.