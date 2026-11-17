Sachin Tendulkar dedicates cricketing memories to fans in heartfelt message
Sachin Tendulkar has shared an emotional message with cricket fans after visiting a special museum dedicated to his remarkable career, reminding everyone that his achievements belong as much to those who supported him as they do to him.
The Indian batting legend took to X on Tuesday, November 17, to share photographs from the Mumbai Cricket Association's (MCA) Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, where a special exhibition featuring some of his most treasured cricketing possessions was unveiled.
But rather than focusing on his records or achievements, Tendulkar chose to thank the millions of fans who had been part of his journey.
"To everyone who has cheered, celebrated and been part of these moments with me, these memories are yours too," he wrote.
"It's lovely to see them come together at the @MumbaiCricAssoc museum, where generations of cricket lovers can revisit them and create their own memories."
The post also featured photographs of Tendulkar exploring the museum alongside his family.
His wife Anjali, daughter Sara, son Arjun and daughter in law Saaniya Chandhok joined him for the special occasion.
The exhibition, titled 'Batography', was unveiled on Monday, November 16, exactly 13 years after Tendulkar played his final international match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
It features 25 bats that tell the story of his extraordinary career, from his childhood days to his final international appearance in 2013.
Among the treasured possessions is the bat gifted to him by his sister Savita when he was just five years old.
The collection also includes bats used during some of his most memorable performances, including his historic 100th international century.
Visitors can also see his first cricket helmet, Mumbai Ranji Trophy jersey, equipment from his farewell Test and even the notes he prepared for his emotional retirement speech.
Speaking during the unveiling, Tendulkar explained just how much his bats meant to him.
"I've said that it (the cricket bat) is an extension of my body. So, I'm giving you a part of my body. Please take care of it."
For Tendulkar, the exhibition is more than just a collection of cricket equipment. Each bat represents a special chapter in a career that inspired millions.
The former India captain retired in 2013 after scoring 100 international centuries and more than 34,000 runs across Tests and ODIs.
Thirteen years after his retirement, his latest message serves as another reminder of the special relationship he shares with cricket fans.
And now, those fans have a place where they can revisit some of the moments that made him a legend.