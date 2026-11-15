Sachin Tendulkar recreates iconic childhood cricket pose after 49 years

Sachin Tendulkar shares heartwarming then-and-now cricket photos
Some things never change, no matter how many years pass.
And for Sachin Tendulkar, his love for cricket is certainly one of them.
The Indian batting legend shared a lovely nostalgic post on X on Sunday, November 15, recreating a childhood photograph nearly five decades later.
The two pictures tell a beautiful story.
In the first, a young Sachin is seen smiling while holding a cricket bat, long before he became one of the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen.
The second photograph shows the 53 year old recreating almost the same pose, holding a bat and smiling for the camera.
And his caption was just as heartwarming.
"Pehle bat ki baat hai, 49 saal baad bhi mere saath hai!" Tendulkar wrote in Hindi.
Roughly translated, it means, "It all started with a bat, and 49 years later, it's still by my side!"
But between those two photographs, so much has happened.
When that little boy first held a cricket bat, who could have imagined that he would one day conquer the hearts of millions?
He went on to represent India for 24 years, score 100 international centuries, lift the World Cup and become one of the most celebrated sporting figures in history.
But Sachin's story was never just about runs, records or trophies.
For millions of Indians, he became an emotion.
A billion people could celebrate his centuries, feel the disappointment of his dismissals and find joy in watching him walk out to bat.
And perhaps that is the real beauty of sport. A little boy with a dream can grow up to become part of the lives and memories of an entire generation.
Yet, 49 years later, that same love for the game remains.
The nostalgic post came just hours after Tendulkar congratulated India's Under 19 team on their thrilling Asia Cup victory over Pakistan in Oman on Saturday.
India chased down 338 to win by one wicket off the final delivery.
Tendulkar highlighted the importance of teamwork, reminding the youngsters that every contribution matters.
He also congratulated India's young champions on their remarkable achievement.
And perhaps there was a lovely connection between his two posts.
Nearly five decades ago, Sachin was just another little boy holding a cricket bat.
Today, countless youngsters are chasing their own cricketing dreams, inspired by the extraordinary journey of that same boy.