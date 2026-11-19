Sachin reflects on Dhoni's legacy and their 2011 World Cup triumph
Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar has paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s decision to retire from the Indian Premier League as a player, recalling the early signs of his talent and the memorable moments they shared in the Indian dressing room.
In a personal message posted on social media, Tendulkar looked back at watching Dhoni bat during India’s tour of Bangladesh and remembering how quickly he recognised the youngster’s power-hitting ability.
“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram and X.
The batting great also reflected on their time together in the Indian team, describing it as a privilege to share the dressing room with Dhoni and be part of some of the country’s most memorable cricketing moments.
“It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more,” he added.
Tendulkar ended his message by acknowledging Dhoni’s contribution to Indian cricket and the journey they shared.
“You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!”
The message carries added significance given the admiration Dhoni had for Tendulkar while growing up. The former India captain has often spoken about how Tendulkar was his childhood idol, making their years together in the national team a special chapter for both players.
One of their biggest shared moments came at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Tendulkar was part of the Indian side that ended the country’s 28-year wait for the title, with Dhoni leading the team to victory in the final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Dhoni sealed the win with his memorable six at the Wankhede Stadium.
Dhoni’s IPL playing career has now come to an end after 19 seasons. He will, however, remain associated with Chennai Super Kings, taking up a mentoring role ahead of the 2027 season.