The batting great also reflected on their time together in the Indian team, describing it as a privilege to share the dressing room with Dhoni and be part of some of the country’s most memorable cricketing moments.

“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram and X.

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar has paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s decision to retire from the Indian Premier League as a player, recalling the early signs of his talent and the memorable moments they shared in the Indian dressing room.

One of their biggest shared moments came at the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup. Tendulkar was part of the Indian side that ended the country’s 28-year wait for the title, with Dhoni leading the team to victory in the final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai. Dhoni sealed the win with his memorable six at the Wankhede Stadium.

The message carries added significance given the admiration Dhoni had for Tendulkar while growing up. The former India captain has often spoken about how Tendulkar was his childhood idol, making their years together in the national team a special chapter for both players.

“It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more,” he added.

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