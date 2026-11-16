Be like Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar: Mohammad Yousuf's message after India's aggressive celebrations against Pakistan

India's U-19 Asia Cup win sparks debate on celebrations and sportsmanship values
Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has urged young cricketers to follow the example of legends Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar after India's aggressive celebrations following their thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Under 19 Asia Cup final on Saturday.
India pulled off an extraordinary chase of 338 to win by one wicket off the final delivery in Oman, securing their ninth Under 19 Asia Cup title.
However, the celebrations that followed sparked controversy after several Indian players were seen making provocative gestures towards their Pakistani opponents.
Videos circulating on social media showed some Indian players shouting and making animated gestures towards Pakistan wicketkeeper Hamza Zahoor and other members of the opposition.
Members of India's support staff were also seen intervening to calm the situation.
Taking to X, Yousuf first congratulated India on their victory, acknowledging that the youngsters had performed better under pressure.
He also described the tournament as a valuable learning experience for both teams.
However, the former Pakistan batter had an important message about sportsmanship.
He reminded the youngsters that representing their country also means representing their upbringing and the values their parents taught them.
"Therefore, always remain respectful and composed, whether in victory or defeat," he wrote.
Yousuf added that true sportsmanship is reflected in how players conduct themselves, regardless of the result.
He ended his message by naming Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar as role models, two legendary batters who represented opposite sides of one of cricket's fiercest rivalries.
However, there was another side to the story.
Pakistan had defeated India by three wickets in their group stage encounter on November 8, which also witnessed aggressive celebrations and heated exchanges.
India's Yashveer Goud subsequently revealed that the earlier defeat had played a role in the team's emotional reaction after winning the final.
Speaking to Sports Today, Goud alleged that the group match involved verbal exchanges, including abusive language.
He explained that the Indian youngsters had been disappointed after losing and were waiting for another opportunity to face Pakistan.
Goud said they wanted to respond through their performance and show what India were capable of.
"We were doing the same thing they had done," he said, referring to Pakistan's earlier celebrations.
He also acknowledged that emotions were running high after India's dramatic victory.
However, the allegations concerning abusive language during the earlier match have not been independently verified.
Mohit Ulva, who struck the winning boundary in the final, offered a slightly different explanation.
He acknowledged Pakistan's passionate celebrations following their group stage victory but insisted that India's reaction was not intended to insult their opponents.
According to Ulva, the celebrations were simply a natural expression of joy after such a dramatic victory.
And it is not difficult to understand why the youngsters were so excited.
India were struggling at 252 for eight before Manal Chauhan and Ulva produced a remarkable comeback.
Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries.
With three runs needed from the final ball, Ulva struck a boundary to seal an extraordinary victory.
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating a famous victory, particularly after pulling off such an incredible comeback.
Pakistan had their moment in the group stage, and India had theirs in the final.
But somewhere in the intensity of this rivalry, people sometimes seem to forget that cricket has traditionally been celebrated as a gentleman's game.
Passion and aggression are part of competitive sport. Deliberately provoking opponents, however, is a different matter.
And the same standards should apply to both countries.
These are young cricketers who are still learning, and emotions can understandably get the better of them.
But perhaps that is why Yousuf's reminder about Sachin Tendulkar and Saeed Anwar is worth reflecting on.
Winning matters, but knowing how to win with grace and accept defeat with dignity matters too.
After all, the beauty of sport lies not just in the result, but also in the respect players show one another.