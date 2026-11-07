Sachin Tendulkar reunites with childhood friend and ex-teammate Pravin Amre at his farmhouse

Both cricketers hail from Maharashtra, with Tendulkar born in Mumbai and Amre also representing the city during his domestic career. They played domestic cricket together at a young age Amre while also playing at the same school, Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Tendulkar responded to the post, thanking Amre for his hospitality. “Thank you for hosting us so beautifully! Loved the food, the hospitality and, most importantly, the opportunity to spend some quality time with friends. Truly made our Ganapatipule trip all the more memorable!” he commented.

Amre shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram, describing it as a special occasion. He revealed that it was Tendulkar’s first visit to the Konkan region and said the meeting brought back memories of their time together in the India dressing room.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.