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Sachin Tendulkar reunites with childhood friend and ex-teammate Pravin Amre at his farmhouse

Sachin Tendulkar cherishes reunion with Pravin Amre at Konkan farmhouse

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Sachin Tendulkar and Pravin Amre
Sachin Tendulkar and Pravin Amre
via Instagram

Dubai: Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed a reunion with former India teammate Pravin Amre during a visit to Ratnagiri, with the two sharing memories of their playing days over an evening at Amre’s farmhouse in Maharashtra.

Amre shared pictures from the gathering on Instagram, describing it as a special occasion. He revealed that it was Tendulkar’s first visit to the Konkan region and said the meeting brought back memories of their time together in the India dressing room.

“Once upon a time we shared a dressing room, wore the same India colours and chased the same dreams. Years later, life brought us full circle under a Konkan night sky,” Amre wrote.

Tendulkar responded to the post, thanking Amre for his hospitality. “Thank you for hosting us so beautifully! Loved the food, the hospitality and, most importantly, the opportunity to spend some quality time with friends. Truly made our Ganapatipule trip all the more memorable!” he commented.

Amre thanked Tendulkar for making the effort to visit, saying the gesture meant a lot to everyone present.

Both cricketers hail from Maharashtra, with Tendulkar born in Mumbai and Amre also representing the city during his domestic career. They played domestic cricket together at a young age Amre while also playing at the same school, Shardashram Vidyamandir.

Amre was year senior to Tendulkar and even famously gifted his junior his first pair of high-quality cricket shoes after Sachin scored a century during their youth days. Both men represented India together.

Amre played 11 Tests and 37 ODIs for India between 1991 and 1994, scoring a century on his Test debut against South Africa in 1992.

He later built a coaching career, guiding Mumbai to three Ranji Trophy titles and working with India’s Under-19 team. He also served as an assistant coach at Delhi Capitals and head coach of Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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