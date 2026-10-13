Michael Jackson’s Thriller jacket heads to auction in Abu Dhabi: How much will it fetch?

The glove set its own record when it sold through Julien's in 2009 for $430,000. This time the house expects $600,000 to $800,000. Rounding out the big four are two pairs of black loafers. One is the Motown 25 pair, the very shoes that first glided backwards across a TV stage. The other is the Florsheims Jackson wore in the Thriller video, which arrive with a signed letter to the video's choreographer, Michael Peters.