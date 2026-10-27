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Shaan recreates Michael Jackson’s iconic moves at Dubai concert

Shaan surprises Dubai audience with a nod to the King of Pop

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson with a performance of ‘Billie Jean’ during his ‘All of Me Tour’ at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, recreating the pop legend’s iconic style.
Shaan pays tribute to Michael Jackson with a performance of ‘Billie Jean’ during his ‘All of Me Tour’ at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, recreating the pop legend’s iconic style.
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Dubai: Indian playback singer Shaan surprised fans in Dubai with a tribute to pop legend Michael Jackson, performing his iconic hit Billie Jean and recreating some of the late star’s signature dance moves.

The singer took to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena during his ‘All of Me Tour’, showcasing a different side of his musical talent. Best known for his romantic Hindi songs, Shaan embraced the King of Pop’s style, complete with sharp dance steps, signature hat moves, and the famous moonwalk.

Videos of the performance have since gained attention on social media, with fans praising the singer for his energetic stage presence and his tribute to one of music’s most influential performers.

The unexpected performance also prompted nostalgic reactions from fans who have followed Shaan’s career over the years.

One fan shared a video of the Dubai concert on X and recalled a teenage crush on the singer.

“Yooo this instantly transported me to my early teens when I had a raging crush on Shaan…turns out I still do!” the fan wrote.

Shaan, whose real name is Shantanu Mukherjee, has built a career spanning several decades and become a familiar voice in Indian film music. His popular songs include Tanha Dil, Woh Pehli Baar, Chand Sifarish, Jab Se Tere Naina and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh.

Known for his versatility, the singer has moved between romantic ballads, upbeat Bollywood numbers and live performances that showcase his range.

His Dubai concert offered audiences a glimpse of that versatility, as he stepped away from his familiar Hindi hits to celebrate Michael Jackson’s musical and dance legacy.

Jackson, who died in 2009, remains one of pop music's most influential figures, remembered for hits including Billie Jean, Thriller, and Beat It, as well as his distinctive choreography.

For Shaan’s fans, the Dubai performance was a chance to see the singer revisit a pop classic while bringing his own energy to Jackson’s unmistakable style.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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