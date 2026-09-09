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Shaan is bringing his 'All of Me Tour' to Dubai - here's how to get your tickets

He will be performing in October at the Coca-Cola Arena

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
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Bollywood singer-songwriter Shaan
Bollywood singer-songwriter Shaan
Gulf News Archives

Peak 90s nostalgia is getting yet another platform with Indian singer Shaan taking to the stage this October. His All of Me Tour is coming to Dubai – and now the tickets are up for grabs.

If you’ve ever sung along to Tanha Dil and Jab Se Tere Naina to Main Hoon Na, this is your time to get your spot sorted. (it’s also the perfect time to introduce the next gen to the music.)

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The Indian playback singer, composer, actor, and television host with a credit list that reads like an award’s show performance agenda is coming to the city on Oct 25. He’ll be playing at Coca-Cola Arena.

Tickets star at Dh150.

If you are ready to get yours, you need to know that anyone who is over under 16 needs an adult (over 18) to be around. Everyone over 12 months old needs a valid ticket to enter. And before you start panicking, the QR codes for tickets will come to you only 48 hours ahead of the event.

Planning your trip? Coca-Cola Arena is located in the City Walk Area and can be easily reached by car, taxi, or metro.

Taking the Dubai Metro?  Take the Red Line to the Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa Metro Station. From there, it’s a few minutes’ walk.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
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