Ajman-based Keralite photographer wins $1m in Dubai Duty Free draw

He shared the cost of the winning ticket with 17 Indian friends
Dubai: An Indian photographer based in Ajman has won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion.
Jijo Pulikkathodi, 41, has won Millennium Millionaire Series 556 with ticket number 4891, which he purchased online on August 22.
Pulikkathodi, who has lived in Ajman for four years, has shared the cost of the ticket with his 17 Indian friends. The group has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion together for the past three or four months.
“Thanks a lot Dubai Duty Free. This win will definitely help us all,” shared Pulikkathodi.
A father of two, Pulikkathodi works as a photographer in Ajman. He is originally from Kerala.
His win makes him the 283rd Indian national to have won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its launch in 1999.
Indian nationals continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.
The latest draw has been held at Concourse B of Dubai International Airport and was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Managing Director Ramesh Cidambi, along with members of the company’s executive and senior management teams.
Following the latest Millennium Millionaire draw, Dubai Duty Free held a presentation ceremony for the winner of Millennium Millionaire Series 554.
Rohan Prakash Fernandes, an Indian national based in Dubai, has won the series with ticket number 1710. Fernandes has received his ceremonial cheque from Cidambi along with other Dubai Duty Free executive members.
“Thank you once again Dubai Duty Free for this welcoming opportunity to be here today to receive my ceremonial cheque and witness how you conduct the draw,” exclaimed Fernandes.
His advice to people who have been participating in the promotion is to “just have hope that you will win and keep manifesting it inside your mind that you’re going to win.”
The Millennium Millionaire presentation has been followed by the Finest Surprise draw for three luxury vehicles.
Yogesh Dhanak, 53, an Indian national based in Sharjah, has won a Range Rover SE P360 in carpathian grey with ticket number 1243 in Finest Surprise Series 1962. He has purchased the ticket at Concourse B on August 19.
Born and raised in Dubai, Dhanak has been a regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for the past 15 years, purchasing tickets whenever he travels. A father of two, he works for a manufacturing firm in Sharjah.
“Indeed, Dubai Duy Free is number one. Thank you so much for my first win,” described Dhanak.
On the other hand, Eser Erol, 35, a Turkish national based in Dubai, has won a BMW F 900 GS motorbike in trophy white/blue/red.
Erol has won with ticket number 0978 in Finest Surprise Series 677. He has purchased the ticket in Concourse A on August 30.
A Dubai resident since 2024, Erol has purchased his third ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion when he won. He is also a certified biker and works at DAFZA as a regional sales manager for Bosch Middle East.
“It’s my first time winning something from a draw. Thank you Dubai Duty Free,” stated Erol.
Meanwhile, Melwin Pontes, an Indian national also based in Dubai, has won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 in shark grey with ticket number 0505 in Finest Surprise Series 678. Pontes has purchased the ticket online on September 1.
It has been his second motorbike win in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. He has previously won an Aprilia RSV4 Factory 1100 in black red with ticket number 0650 in Finest Surprise Series 640 in October 2025.
The latest draws highlight the diverse group of residents who continue to take part in Dubai Duty Free’s popular promotions, with winners from different communities celebrating major cash and luxury prizes.