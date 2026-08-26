Dubai Duty Free draw: Two Indian expats win $1m each

Multiple millionaires and luxury vehicle winners emerge in latest Dubai Duty Free draw
Dubai: Two Indian expats based in Dubai have each won $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw, adding to the growing list of Indian winners of the promotion.
Rohan Prakash Fernandes, a 38-year-old Indian national from Karnataka, has won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 554 with ticket number 1710, which he purchased online on July 31.
Fernandes has lived in Dubai for 15 years and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past 10 years. A father of one, he works as an engineer for a marine-based company in Dubai.
Fernandes has noted that the winning number was inspired by a car plate number he noticed while selecting a ticket online.
Thinking it was a good combination, he has decided to purchase the same number, 1710.
“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free for keeping this promotion for such a long time and changing the lives of so many people,” exclaimed Fernandes.
He has planned to use the prize to secure his child’s future, with some of the money also earmarked for investment and charity.
“I will save it for my child’s education while part of it will be invested, and some will go to charity.”
Suresh PS, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, has been the second $1 million winner, taking the jackpot in Millennium Millionaire Series 555 with ticket number 2122.
PS has purchased the ticket online on August 12 and shared its cost with nine Indian friends. The group has been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion together for the past seven years.
A Dubai resident for seven years, PS is a father of one and works as an HSE coordinator for a contracting company in Dubai. He is originally from Kerala.
“Keep trying your luck, one day it will be given to you. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free, for fulfilling our dreams,” shared PS.
His first plan for the winnings is to buy a house in Kerala.
Fernandes and PS are the 281st and 282nd Indian nationals to have won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since it began in 1999.
Indian nationals continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.
The latest draw has been conducted on August 26 at Concourse A of Dubai International Airport by Dubai Duty Free managing director Ramesh Cidambi, along with senior officials from the company.
The Millennium Millionaire draw has been followed by the Finest Surprise draw for three luxury vehicles.
Amit Saraf, a 52-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, has won a BMW 760i xDrive M Gran Lusso in mineral white metallic with ticket number 1914 in Finest Surprise Series 1959.
Saraf has purchased 19 tickets for the series online on August 12. The latest win has made him a six-time Dubai Duty Free promotion winner.
His previous prizes have included two $1 million wins, in October 2024 and January 2021, as well as a Mercedes-Benz S500 in February 2023, a Mercedes-Benz G 500 in September 2025, and a Dh40,000 Dubai Duty Free gift card in December 2023.
“I feel blessed with Dubai Duty Free. Thank you, thank you so much!” stated Saraf.
On the other hand, Karnaiah Mandolla, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah, has won a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Station Wagon in manufaktur classic grey.
His winning ticket, number 1665, has been purchased at Terminal 3 Arrivals on August 16 in Finest Surprise Series 1961.
Mandolla has previously won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 437 with ticket number 4576 in October 2023.
Meanwhile, Belgian national David Kingen, 55, who lives in Bullingen, has won a Ducati Panigale V2S in giallo with ticket number 0071 in Finest Surprise Series 676. He has purchased the ticket online on August 5.
Kingen, who works for the Belgian government, has been a three-time motorbike winner in the Dubai Duty Free promotion.
He has previously won a BMW R Nine T Racer in August 2019 and a BMW R Nine T Urban in November 2017.
“Thank you Dubai Duty Free, for making me a three-time winner! Since my first win, I have never stopped buying tickets for your promotions, always hoping that luck would be on my side,” said Kingen.