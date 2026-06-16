Vitalli Gamaiunov becomes the third Russian national to win the $1 million prize
Dubai: A Dubai-based Russian real estate broker has become the latest dollar millionaire after winning the top prize in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Dubai International Airport.
Vitalli Gamaiunov, a 37-year-old Russian national who has lived in Dubai for the past four years, won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 546 with ticket number 2511. He purchased the winning ticket at Concourse B on May 21.
Working as a real estate agent, Gamaiunov said he was still coming to terms with his win, having bought only his third ticket in the long-running promotion.
“Winning US$1 million with only my third Dubai Duty Free ticket is truly unbelievable. This is wonderful news for me and my family and I’m still trying to take it all in,” he said.
He becomes the third Russian national to win the $1 million prize in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since it was launched in 1999.
Following the draw, Dubai Duty Free held a presentation ceremony for Gaurav Madaan, winner of Millennium Millionaire Series 545.
Madaan, an Indian national based in Dubai, won $1 million with ticket number 2916. A regular participant in the promotion, he became the 277th Indian national to win the Millennium Millionaire prize.
Receiving his ceremonial cheque from Cidambi and other executives, Madaan described the win as a moment he would always cherish.
“Winning the Millennium Millionaire promotion is an incredible feeling and a moment I will always cherish,” he said.
He added that he had always believed luck would eventually be on his side and encouraged others to keep trying.
The event also saw two UAE-based residents take home luxury motorbikes in the Finest Surprise promotion.
Amit Sarkar, a 34-year-old Indian national living in Dubai, won a blue Harley-Davidson Softail Street Bob-FXBB motorcycle in Finest Surprise Series 668 with ticket number 0537. He purchased the winning ticket online on May 28.
Sarkar, who works in IT for a software company in Dubai, has been regularly participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion.
“I’m thrilled to have won this amazing Harley-Davidson motorbike. Thank you to Dubai Duty Free for giving participants like me the opportunity to win such incredible prizes,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ali Melethil, an Indian national based in the UAE, won a BMW S 1000 R (M Package) motorbike in Finest Surprise Series 669 with ticket number 0774. He purchased the winning ticket at Terminal 2 on June 5.