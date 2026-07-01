30-year-old Keralite wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle one month after wedding

A Dubai resident for 22 years, Poovathingal has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for more than 12 years. A father of five, he works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi.

It couldn’t have been a better start to the month for two Kerala-born Dubai expats who have turned millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw.

“Thank you for this opportunity. I encourage everyone to participate. I would also like to commend the transparency of the draw, well done Dubai Duty Free!” he said.

Harissi won on only his third ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. A father of four, he works as a regional director for a tech company.

“Amazing! I have been buying tickets every month, usually a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets. I never expected the day would come when I would win and now it has finally happened. I will definitely continue buying tickets and hope to win the $1 million next time,” he said.

Ved, who purchased two tickets for Series 1956, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years. He works as insurance sales agent for an insurance company in Oman.

Both winners, who hail from Kerala, are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. Indian nationals continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.

Having married just last month, he could hardly believe his luck after winning $1 million with just his second ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. Overjoyed by the news, he said: “You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”

“Thank you for this opportunity, Dubai Duty Free. It’s a wonderful and life changing experience. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity and try their luck.”

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.