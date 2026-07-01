30-year-old Keralite wins $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle one month after wedding

He arrived in Dubai in October 2025
It couldn’t have been a better start to the month for two Kerala-born Dubai expats who have turned millionaires in the latest Dubai Duty Free draw.
Kabir Poovathingal, a 48-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, became a $1 million winner in Millennium Millionaire Series 547 with ticket number 3471, which he purchased online on June 13.
A Dubai resident for 22 years, Poovathingal has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for more than 12 years. A father of five, he works as an aviation operator in Abu Dhabi.
“Thank you for this opportunity, Dubai Duty Free. It’s a wonderful and life changing experience. I encourage everyone to take this opportunity and try their luck.”
Joining Poovathingal as a fellow dollar millionaire is Mohammed Shibil Thayyil, a 30-year-old Indian national based in Dubai, who won in Millennium Millionaire Series 548 with ticket number 4832, which he purchased online on June 18.
Thayyil arrived in Dubai in October 2025 and works in sales at Sharjah Airport International Free Zone.
Having married just last month, he could hardly believe his luck after winning $1 million with just his second ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. Overjoyed by the news, he said: “You have changed my life! This is the greatest news ever! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free.”
Both winners, who hail from Kerala, are the 278th and 279th Indian nationals to win $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999. Indian nationals continue to be the biggest purchasers of tickets in the promotion.
Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.
Kaushal Ved, a 39-year-old Indian national based in Muscat, Oman, won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Metallic Paint Obsidian) car with ticket number 1513 in the Finest Surprise Series 1956 which he purchased online on June 25.
Ved, who purchased two tickets for Series 1956, has been a regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for five years. He works as insurance sales agent for an insurance company in Oman.
“Amazing! I have been buying tickets every month, usually a combination of Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise tickets. I never expected the day would come when I would win and now it has finally happened. I will definitely continue buying tickets and hope to win the $1 million next time,” he said.
Lastly, Mahmoud Harissi, a 45-year-old Canadian national based in Kuwait, won an Aprilia RSV4 1100 (Poison Yellow) motorbike with ticket number 0391 in the Finest Surprise Series 670, which he purchased at the airport on June 12.
Harissi won on only his third ticket in the Dubai Duty Free promotion. A father of four, he works as a regional director for a tech company.
“Thank you for this opportunity. I encourage everyone to participate. I would also like to commend the transparency of the draw, well done Dubai Duty Free!” he said.