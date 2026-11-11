Abu Dhabi hosts Christie’s first fine art auction

Titled MAWASIM: 20 years of Modern and Contemporary Middle Eastern Art, the live sale took place on 1 November 2026 at The Abu Dhabi Edition. This auction marked 20 years since Christie’s landmark UAE debut in 2006, when it became the first international auction house to hold a sale in the region. This landmark event celebrated the richness, diversity and dynamism of art from the Middle East and North Africa, bringing together 70 works spanning more than six decades - from pioneering modernist movements to contemporary experimentation. On that occasion The Kurator caught up with Dr Ridha Moumni, Chairman, Christie’s Middle East and Africa, who shared insights into the selection of the exceptional works, and his vision of MAWASIM. He also reflected on the significance of this anniversary auction, Christie’s ambitions for the region and its continued commitment to championing Middle Eastern art on the international stage.