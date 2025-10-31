Exclusive: Sunny Rahbar on two decades of the third line and 'the only way out is through'

When Rahbar co-founded The Third Line in 2005, Dubai’s art world was still a question mark. “There was no blueprint for an art gallery when we started,” she recalls. “We were part of a generation of artists and gallerists trying to imagine what a contemporary art ecosystem in Dubai could look like.” Two decades later, that imagination has become reality. “Dubai has become a genuine meeting point between South and North, East and West, institutional and independent, and offers alternative routes into global conversations about art,” she says. “With the establishment of institutions such as Alserkal Avenue, Art Dubai, and Jameel Arts Centre in the city (and more across the UAE, such as the Louvre and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, as well as the Sharjah Biennial) over the years, and with more and more young artists building their careers here, I think Dubai has now really become a place for artists to experiment, connect across geographies, and engage with global art discourse on their own terms.”