Sharjah Book Fair 2025 to host global expert workshops

For those intrigued by the art of translation, Professor Lisa Dillman, an award-winning translator, will lead “What Do Translators Really Do?”, a two-day workshop (November 15-16). She will guide participants through the creative and cultural challenges of translating literature while preserving an author’s unique voice.

Led by global experts and renowned educators, these limited-space workshops are designed to inspire, educate, and empower participants of all ages and interests. Over 12 days, attendees can learn directly from some of the best minds in literature, translation, publishing, and the arts — transforming a visit to the fair into a truly enriching educational experience.

Sharjah: The S harjah International Book Fair (SIBF) has grown to become the largest in the world, recognised as a key global literary event. From November 5 to 16, 2025, it will also offer visitors a rare opportunity to enhance their creativity and professional skills through an exceptional line-up of pre-booked workshops.

Television enthusiasts can join Matthew Witten, writer of Pretty Little Liars, for “Five and a Half Steps to Pilot Writing Success” (November 9), where he will share a proven framework for developing compelling TV pilots.

Acclaimed novelist Dr Nguyễn Phan Quế Mai will host “Unleash Your Creative Writing Powers & Reflect on Your Heritage” (November 7-9), helping writers explore their personal and cultural roots to craft authentic stories through guided exercises and feedback.

The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 celebrates stories, ideas, and innovation. These paid workshops offer participants the chance to move beyond browsing and actively shape their own creative journey. Spaces are limited — to register, visit: registration.sibf.com/sessions?type=paid.

Young visitors can unleash their imagination through hands-on sessions like “Make Your Own Frame”, “Let’s Go Tufting Together”, and “Build Your Own House”, encouraging creativity and confidence through fun, educational activities.

