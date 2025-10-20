A day at Frieze London with The Kurator

We began a mesmerising journey through an astonishing array of artworks presented by 160 galleries from 43 countries - and there was so much to see. Somewhere in Zone D, a tower of aluminium and enamel dishes caught the eye at Selma Feriani Gallery. It was one of Maha Malluh’s new works created for the fair, titled Food for Thought (Shinana) and Food for Thought (Mathloutha). The Saudi artist’s practice reflects the rapid social and cultural transformations of Saudi Arabia. By repurposing everyday objects into assemblages and photograms, she constructs a material archive that both mourns and celebrates a shifting cultural identity — as the gallery’s description puts it.