Three works from Christie’s November New York 20th and 21st Century sales will be shown in Abu Dhabi first. The centrepiece is Wassily Kandinsky’s Betonte Ecken (1923), estimated at USD$60-80 million, with works by Mark Rothko and Pablo Picasso also on view. The painting was formerly in the Guggenheim Museum’s collection and was recently shown in Potsdam and Paris.