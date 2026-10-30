Little Pieces of Shazil: An exhibition and art sale celebrating neurodiversity

Shazil Salman’s debut exhibition celebrates individuality and aids People of Determination
18-year-old neurodivergent artist Shazil Salman is presenting his very first exhibition and art sale, Little Pieces of Shazil, hosted by Million Little Pieces.
For almost two years, Shazil has been creating colourful, expressive artworks through therapeutic art with Zainab Abbas, founder of Million Little Pieces. His work has been created in a safe, supportive space where he is free to explore, express himself and make his own artistic choices.
This exhibition is not about talent or perfection. It's about celebrating individuality, creative expression and giving Shazil the opportunity to be seen and valued as an artist.
Each artwork has been priced by Shazil himself, with 100 per cent of the proceeds supporting other People of Determination through a cause of his choice.
Visitors are invited to meet Shazil and his family, explore his work and perhaps take home a little piece of his creativity.
When: Sunday, 1 November 2026 | 3 PM – 6 PM
Where: The Space, Dubai Production City
Entry: Tickets from Dh55 at millionlittlepieces.com