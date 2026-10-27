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A/P Room becomes first UAE-founded gallery to exhibit at Design Miami Paris

The Alserkal Avenue-based gallery brings Middle Eastern talent to global audiences

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A/P Room becomes first UAE-founded gallery to exhibit at Design Miami Paris

 The A/P Room, based in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue, has become the first UAE-founded collectible design gallery to exhibit at Design Miami Paris. Its presentation, held from 20–25 October 2026, brought historical design into dialogue with contemporary sculptural work, marking a milestone in the gallery’s international development.

The gallery brought together works by Joaquim Tenreiro, Abraham Palatnik and Branco e Preto, alongside Móveis Cantu, objects by Lebanese architect and ceramist Zein Daouk, and a new body of work by Los Angeles–based artist Rogan Gregory.

For founder Christelle Bassila, the presentation expresses the gallery’s role as a cultural bridge.

“Paris allows us to bring our curatorial vision into a wider conversation,” says founder of The A/P Room Christelle Bassila. “I want collectors to encounter historical and contemporary works together, and to see how distinct voices can speak to one another through form and material. It is also an opportunity to share work from the Middle East internationally and bring new perspectives back to our region.”

Elie Khouri, partner of The A/P Room, art patron and Chairman of Atelio, adds. “From the outset, our ambition for The A/P Room has been to build a distinctive voice in collectible design, bringing together exceptional work across periods, cultures and geographies. Participating in Design Miami Paris marks an important step in that journey and reflects our ambition to engage with collectors and the wider design community on an international stage,”

Historical and contemporary works were presented together in an intimate setting conceived by The A/P Room, exploring how form and material carry an artist’s intention. The arrangement allowed each piece to retain its character while revealing connections across the collection.

Among the contemporary works was Rogan Gregory’s Originform, a new body of sculptural lighting presented with The A/P Room. Extending his exploration of organic form and light, the biomorphic pieces draw on his interest in biology and anthropology, with a physical presence that changes with illumination.

The A/P Room is part of Atelio, Dubai’s destination for design furniture and collectible design. The gallery will return to NOMAD Abu Dhabi for its second participation in November 2026, presenting works by Emirati and other regional designers alongside historical pieces by international names. To explore its current collections, visit The A/P Room at Warehouse 81, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai.

 

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