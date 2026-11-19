Design has always been embedded in how people in the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia region have organised daily life, from the geometry of a majlis, the logic of a wind tower, the patterns worked into textiles and metalwork. For a long time, this knowledge was not framed as “design” in the contemporary, disciplinary sense; it was simply how communities solved problems of climate, material and gathering. What has changed over the past decade is the emergence of an -infrastructure of schools, studios, platforms and collectors that allows this inherited intelligence to be studied, tested and carried forward alongside international discourse.