Ahead of Eid Al Etihad, here's what UAE law requires when employees work on holidays
Dubai: While many UAE residents are looking forward to the upcoming Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) break, some private-sector employees may still be required to report to work.
Under UAE labour law, employees who are required to work on a public holiday are entitled to either a substitute day off or additional pay.
Under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, which governs private-sector employment relationships in the UAE, employees are entitled to paid leave on officially declared public holidays.
However, if work conditions require an employee to work during a public holiday, Article 28 requires the employer to provide compensation.
This applies to employees who work on official holidays, including those whose regular shift schedules fall on those dates.
Under Article 28, employers must provide one of two forms of compensation:
1. A compensatory day off - Employees must receive a substitute rest day for each official public holiday they are required to work.
This compensatory day is separate from their regular annual leave entitlement.
2. Additional holiday pay - Alternatively, employees must receive their normal wage for the day worked, plus an additional amount equivalent to at least 50 per cent of their basic daily wage.
This is the minimum compensation required under the law. Employment contracts may provide more generous benefits.
Yes, the employer determines which of the two compensation methods will apply. However, whichever option is selected must meet the minimum requirements established under Article 28.
Employees should seek written confirmation of the arrangement, particularly if the employer plans to provide a substitute day off.
Employees working shifts are also covered by the same legal protections. If a scheduled shift falls on an officially declared public holiday, the employee remains entitled to compensation.
This means employers must provide either a substitute day off or the legally required additional pay.
If you are scheduled to work during the upcoming public holiday, it is advisable to confirm the compensation arrangement with your employer beforehand.
Employees can request confirmation through email or WhatsApp, specifying whether they will receive additional pay or a compensatory day off.
It is also recommended to retain attendance records, shift schedules or other evidence showing that work was performed during the holiday. Such documentation may be useful if a disagreement arises over holiday compensation.