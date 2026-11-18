Leaving a UAE job early may cost you, but employers cannot simply withhold your gratuity
Dubai: You have resigned from your job in the UAE, but you cannot complete the full notice period stated in your employment contract. Your employer now says you will not receive your end-of-service gratuity.
Can an employer legally withhold your gratuity because you failed to serve the agreed notice period?
According to Salam Pappinissery, CEO of Yab Legal Services, the answer is no. However, employees may still be required to compensate their employer for the unserved notice period.
Here's what UAE labour law says about gratuity, notice periods and deductions from final settlements.
Under Article 51 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, gratuity is a statutory right.
“A foreign worker with one or more years of continuous service is entitled to it, calculated on the last basic wage. It does not depend on how the employment ended, and the law does not make serving notice a condition of receiving it,” Pappinissery said.
Article 65(3) also makes any waiver of a worker's rights void if it contradicts the law.
An employer who refuses to pay any gratuity solely because of an unserved notice period has no legal basis for doing so.
Under UAE Labour Law, either party may terminate an employment contract for a legitimate reason by providing written notice.
“The notice period agreed in the contract must be at least 30 days and no more than 90 days. The contract stays in force and the employee is paid in full until the notice period ends,” Pappinissery said.
The party failing to comply must pay the other a notice allowance equivalent to the worker's wage for the entire notice period or the remaining unserved portion.
This allowance is payable even if the employer cannot prove any financial loss.
Gratuity is a statutory right under Article 51 of Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021. A foreign worker with one or more years of continuous service is entitled to it, calculated on the last basic wage. It does not depend on how the employment ended, and the law does not make serving notice a condition of receiving it.
An expatriate employee with at least one year of continuous service is entitled to:
First five years: 21 days' basic wage for each year.
After five years: 30 days' basic wage for each additional year.
Maximum entitlement: Two years' wage.
“The law does not make it conditional on serving notice - any release or waiver contrary to the law is void. So an unserved notice period gives the employer a claim for the allowance. It does not cancel the employee's gratuity,” he said.
Article 51(7) permits deductions from gratuity for amounts due by law or court judgment, subject to the Executive Regulations.
Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 recognises loans and overpayments, unpaid contributions, approved disciplinary penalties, court-ordered debts and proven damage caused by the worker.
“A notice allowance is a statutory debt, but the employer should still show how it was calculated and cannot simply keep the whole gratuity. Whether it can be set off without the employee's agreement or a ruling is a point where practice varies. If the employee disputes the deduction, MOHRE or the court decides,” he said.
Article 45 allows employees to leave without notice while retaining end-of-service rights in certain circumstances.
“These include an employer's breach of its obligations (after notifying MOHRE and a chance to fix the breach), assault or harassment, serious danger in the workplace, or assignment to fundamentally different work without written consent. The parties can also agree in writing to shorten or waive the notice period.”
Pappinissery advised employees to take the following steps:
Request an itemised final settlement in writing, showing gratuity, leave pay, notice deductions and their legal basis.
Send a written demand accepting any lawfully calculated notice allowance but objecting to the withholding of gratuity.
Avoid signing a full-and-final settlement waiving your rights.
File a MOHRE complaint. Under Article 54, MOHRE attempts amicable settlement and can decide claims up to Dh50,000. Larger or unresolved claims proceed to the Labour Court.
Act promptly. Article 54(9) sets a two-year limitation period after employment ends. Under Article 53, employers must pay final dues within 14 days of contract termination.
Keep supporting documents, including your employment contract, resignation letter, proof of notice date, payslips, bank statements and correspondence.
“Failing to serve a full notice period has a price, but it is the notice allowance, not the loss of gratuity,” Pappinissery said.