Under the UAE Labour Law, employers can ask employees not to report to work during their notice period, an arrangement commonly known as garden leave. However, this does not automatically end the employment contract or remove the employer's obligation to pay the employee.

Does this mean your notice period has ended? Will you still receive your salary? And can you demand your end-of-service benefits immediately?

Dubai: You have resigned from your job and are ready to serve your notice period. But just days later, your employer tells you to stop coming to work and return all company property.

Gulf News raised the reader's questions with Thenji Moyo, partner and head of employment law at Gateley UK, who explained the employee's rights under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021, also known as the UAE Labour Law.

“Since my employer no longer requires me to work, can I leave before the 60-day notice period ends? Can my unused annual leave count towards my notice period, and should my final settlement be paid within 14 days? What can I do if my employer continues to ignore my concerns?”

“I also have 24 days of unused annual leave and outstanding concerns about unpaid incentives. Despite repeated emails, HR and management have not provided clear answers.

“I have been working for a private company in Dubai since 2022 and recently resigned with a 60-day notice period. However, after serving just nine days, my manager instructed me to stop reporting to work and return all company assets.

Can my employer ask me not to work during my notice period?

Yes, according to Moyo, employers have different options for managing an employee's notice period, including allowing them to continue working as usual or placing them on garden leave.

What is garden leave?

“Garden leave is when during the notice period the employee is not required to attend the office or perform work. However, he or she remains an employee of the company and is bound by the terms of their employment contract until the contract termination date,” Moyo explained.

During this period, employees continue to receive their contractual entitlements, including their salary and allowances, while annual leave entitlements continue to apply.

Garden leave is commonly used when an employee has access to sensitive company information, client relationships or confidential business data. It allows employers to restrict access to such information before the employee officially leaves.

Does garden leave mean my notice period ends early?

Being told not to report to work does not automatically shorten your notice period.

Under Article 43 of the UAE Labour Law, employees and employers must comply with the notice period agreed upon in the employment contract.

However, both parties can mutually agree to an earlier termination date, provided the employee's entitlements are settled in accordance with the law.