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UAE cuts paperwork for 13 types of work permits under Zero Bureaucracy drive

MoHRE removes document submission requirements and cuts data fields by up to 97 per cent

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Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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New changes under the Zero Bureaucracy initiative aim to reduce paperwork and speed up applications.
New changes under the Zero Bureaucracy initiative aim to reduce paperwork and speed up applications.

Abu Dhabi: The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced major improvements to the issuance of 13 types of work permits as part of the government's Zero Bureaucracy initiative.

The changes include eliminating all supporting document submission requirements, reducing the number of data fields required for certain permits by between 75 per cent and 97 per cent, and shortening processing times.

The Ministry has also launched a new phase of improvements to its work permit services, focusing on simplifying requirements, redesigning procedures and expanding digital services. The changes aim to speed up applications, improve customer experience and strengthen the UAE labour market.

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MoHRE is inviting members of the public and customers to submit suggestions and feedback online until July 30. The consultation seeks views on existing work permit services and ways to make them simpler and more efficient.

Particular attention is being given to redesigning work permit procedures, reducing administrative requirements, speeding up transactions and ensuring compliance with employment laws.

Simplifying procedures and expanding digital services

The Ministry said the feedback gathered through the public consultation would help determine the next steps in developing work permit services.

The proposed improvements are in line with the government's approach to reducing administrative procedures and expanding digital channels. They are expected to make transactions faster, improve customer experience and support a more efficient and sustainable labour market.

As part of its recent overhaul under the Zero Bureaucracy initiative, MoHRE has already introduced several changes to work permit services.

These include removing supporting document submission requirements, cutting the number of required data fields by between 75 per cent and 97 per cent for certain permits, and reducing processing times.

Work permits available through digital channels

MoHRE has made its work permit services available through unified digital channels, allowing employers and customers to access services and submit applications online.

Further information about the services and their updated procedures is available through the Ministry's official website.

The changes reflect MoHRE's efforts to provide simpler and more accessible government services, support private-sector businesses, protect workers' rights and strengthen the UAE's business environment.

What are the 13 types of work permits?

MoHRE issues 13 types of work permits, allowing establishments registered with the Ministry to employ workers according to the nature and requirements of their jobs.

These include:

1. Private tutoring work permit: Allows individuals to provide private tutoring services in line with applicable rules and regulations.

2. Work permit for recruiting a worker from outside the UAE: Allows establishments to recruit workers from abroad, subject to the required conditions. The permit is valid for two years.

3. Transfer work permit: Allows establishments to employ workers already residing in the UAE after their previous employment relationship has ended, subject to the applicable requirements. The permit is valid for two years.

4. Work permit for residents sponsored by their families: Allows establishments to employ male or female workers who live in the UAE under the sponsorship of their family members. The permit is valid for two years.

5. Temporary work permit: Allows an establishment to employ a worker residing in the UAE for a temporary assignment at another establishment. The worker returns to their original employer once the assignment is completed.

6. Mission work permit: Allows establishments to recruit workers from outside the UAE for temporary assignments or specific projects lasting a defined period.

7. Part-time work permit: Allows establishments to employ workers from inside or outside the UAE under part-time contracts. Workers can hold jobs with more than one employer at the same time, subject to applicable rules. For certain arrangements, approval from the original employer or other employers is not required. The permit is valid for two years.

Permits for young workers and students

8. Juvenile work permit: Allows establishments to employ workers aged 15 to under 18 who are already residing in the UAE. Specific conditions apply to ensure a safe and suitable working environment.

9. Student training or employment permit: Allows establishments to train or employ students aged 15 and above, whether UAE nationals or expatriates, who are residing in the country. The permit is subject to requirements designed to ensure a suitable training and working environment.

Permits for UAE nationals and GCC citizens

10. Work permit for UAE nationals and GCC citizens: Allows establishments to employ UAE nationals and citizens of other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The permit is valid for two years.

11. Golden Residency work permit: Issued at the request of a Ministry-registered establishment seeking to employ a worker who holds a UAE Golden Residency visa.

12. National trainee work permit: Allows Ministry-registered establishments to provide training to UAE nationals in line with their accredited academic qualifications.

13. Freelance work permit: Allows individuals to work independently without being sponsored by an employer or establishment. Foreign nationals can use this permit to carry out freelance work under their own residency sponsorship.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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