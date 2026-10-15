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What should employer do if domestic worker stops working?

MoHRE urges employers to report absences within five days through approved channels

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Employers are required to submit a report when a domestic worker leaves work without their knowledge and they are unable to establish the worker's whereabouts or contact them.
Employers are required to submit a report when a domestic worker leaves work without their knowledge and they are unable to establish the worker's whereabouts or contact them.
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Dubai: Employers in the UAE must report a domestic worker's absence within five days if the worker stops reporting for duty without a valid reason and their whereabouts are unknown, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has said.

The ministry clarified that employers are required to submit a report when a domestic worker leaves work without their knowledge and they are unable to establish the worker's whereabouts or contact them.

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The report, officially known as a Domestic Worker Absence from Work complaint, must be submitted through the ministry's approved service channels within five days of the worker's unexplained absence.

How employers can report an absent domestic worker

Employers can submit the report through the official MoHRE website or the MOHRE UAE mobile app.

They should access the ministry's domestic worker services, select the absence-from-work reporting service, complete the application with the required details and submit it for processing.

The ministry's official guidance confirms that the five-day reporting requirement applies specifically to domestic workers. It differs from the rules governing private-sector employees, for whom an absence report generally applies after more than seven consecutive days.

Employers can also seek guidance on the application process or follow up on requests through the ministry's customer service number: 600590000.

MoHRE urged employers to consult its official website for details of the application procedures and available channels.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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