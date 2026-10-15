MoHRE urges employers to report absences within five days through approved channels
Dubai: Employers in the UAE must report a domestic worker's absence within five days if the worker stops reporting for duty without a valid reason and their whereabouts are unknown, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has said.
The ministry clarified that employers are required to submit a report when a domestic worker leaves work without their knowledge and they are unable to establish the worker's whereabouts or contact them.
The report, officially known as a Domestic Worker Absence from Work complaint, must be submitted through the ministry's approved service channels within five days of the worker's unexplained absence.
Employers can submit the report through the official MoHRE website or the MOHRE UAE mobile app.
They should access the ministry's domestic worker services, select the absence-from-work reporting service, complete the application with the required details and submit it for processing.
The ministry's official guidance confirms that the five-day reporting requirement applies specifically to domestic workers. It differs from the rules governing private-sector employees, for whom an absence report generally applies after more than seven consecutive days.
Employers can also seek guidance on the application process or follow up on requests through the ministry's customer service number: 600590000.
MoHRE urged employers to consult its official website for details of the application procedures and available channels.