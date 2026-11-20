The UAE shares first place with Singapore, while four GCC nations make the global top 10
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has been ranked joint first in the world for personal safety, with 96 per cent of residents saying they feel safe walking alone at night, according to the Gallup Global Safety Report 2026.
The UAE shares the top position with Singapore, reflecting strong public confidence in the country's security and law enforcement systems. The findings are based on surveys conducted in 2025 and highlight the UAE's consistent performance in providing a safe environment for people of different nationalities and backgrounds.
Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, welcomed the achievement, saying it reflected the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Saif said the UAE's position was the result of a leadership that had made people's security a priority.
"This global leadership is no coincidence; it is the result of a wise leader who made human security a guiding principle, peace of mind a lived reality, and safety the defining hallmark of our nation," he wrote.
He also prayed for the continued safety and prosperity of the UAE, its leadership, citizens and residents.
The Gallup report shows that 96 per cent of adults in the UAE felt safe walking alone at night in their neighbourhoods in 2025. This was a six-percentage-point increase from 2024 and above the previous high of 95 per cent recorded in 2020.
The latest result puts the UAE back at the top of the global ranking for personal safety for the first time since 2020.
The country's performance has also remained consistently high over the years. Gallup data show that the proportion of people who feel safe walking alone at night in the UAE has not fallen below 90 per cent in any survey since 2006.
The findings suggest that the sense of security is shared widely across the population.
According to the report, 98 per cent of Emiratis said they felt safe walking alone at night, compared with 96 per cent of expatriates. Men and women also recorded identical results, with 96 per cent in both groups saying they felt safe.
The report also highlighted a significant improvement among residents in the lowest household-income group. Their sense of safety rose from 84 per cent in 2024 to 95 per cent in 2025, an increase of 11 percentage points.
This indicates that the high levels of confidence in personal safety extend across different sections of society, rather than being limited to particular income groups or communities.
The UAE's performance is supported by a combination of law enforcement, preventive measures, public safety services and the use of modern technology in security operations. Together, these efforts help maintain a stable environment for people to live, work and travel.
In the global comparison, Singapore shared first place with the UAE, with both countries recording 96 per cent.
Saudi Arabia came next with 95 per cent, followed by Tajikistan and Kuwait at 93 per cent each. Bahrain recorded 92 per cent.
Hong Kong, El Salvador, Switzerland and Norway also featured among the top 10, with each recording 90 per cent.
The results highlight the strong performance of Gulf countries, with four GCC members — the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain — making it into the world's 10 highest-ranked countries for personal safety.
The UAE also performed strongly in Gallup's Law and Order Index, scoring 95 out of 100 in 2025. This was considerably higher than the global average of 80.
The index looks at four areas: whether people feel safe walking alone at night, their confidence in local police, and whether they or a family member experienced theft or physical assault in the previous 12 months.
The score provides a broader picture of public confidence in law enforcement and people's experiences of crime and security.
While the UAE maintained its strong position, Gallup reported a decline in the global sense of personal safety in 2025.
Worldwide, 69 per cent of adults said they felt safe walking alone at night, down from a record 73 per cent in 2024. However, the figure remained above the 60 per cent recorded in 2014.
North America recorded the highest regional result at 78 per cent, followed by the Middle East and North Africa, Western Europe and post-Soviet Eurasia, all at 74 per cent. The Asia-Pacific region recorded 72 per cent.
Latin America and the Caribbean had the lowest result, with 50 per cent of adults saying they felt safe walking alone at night. Sub-Saharan Africa followed at 54 per cent.
Botswana ranked lowest among the countries surveyed, with only 28 per cent of adults saying they felt safe walking alone at night, down from 34 per cent a year earlier. South Africa recorded 35 per cent.
The report is based on responses from 143,620 adults aged 15 and above across 140 countries and territories. Gallup conducted the surveys through telephone and face-to-face interviews during 2025, using nationally representative samples.
Respondents were asked a direct question: "Do you feel safe walking alone at night in the city or area where you live?"
The findings measure people's own experiences and perceptions of safety, rather than relying only on official crime figures or the number of police and security services.
It is also important to note that the UAE's ranking reflects responses collected during 2025, before the regional developments and conflict that began in February 2026. Gallup said it was collecting fresh data on safety perceptions in the UAE.
The latest ranking underlines the importance of safety as a part of everyday life and a key factor in a country's appeal to residents, businesses and visitors. For the UAE, the joint first-place position reflects sustained public confidence in its security environment and its efforts to make people feel safe in their homes and communities.