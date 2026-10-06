Al Ansari Financial Services sets ambitious goal to employ 1,200 UAE Nationals by 2026

The Group surpasses 1,000 UAE Nationals as Emiratisation efforts gain momentum
Dubai: Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC (“AAFS” or “the Group”) (DFM: ALANSARI) aims to employ 1,200 UAE Nationals by the end of 2026, with its Emiratisation efforts reinforced by a second consecutive win in the Gold category for Excellence in Recruitment of Local Candidates (Emiratisation), alongside a Silver award for Excellence in Performance Management Systems, at The Economic Times Human Capital Awards MENA 2026.
The Group employed 1,041 UAE Nationals as of end of September 2026, representing about 24 per cent of its UAE workforce.
Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ansari Financial Services said: “Our focus is on building lasting careers for UAE Nationals. Recruitment is the first step. Training, mentorship and opportunities to progress are essential to retaining talent and developing future leaders. Emirati professionals bring valuable perspectives, capabilities and ambition to our organisation. By creating an environment in which they can grow, take on greater responsibility and contribute to strategic decision-making, we strengthen our business while supporting the UAE’s long-term workforce and economic priorities.”
Georgette Yousef, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Al Ansari Financial Services added: “This award recognises the work of our teams and partners in supporting Emirati talent. As we work towards our year-end target, we will continue investing in the skills and career development of our employees.”
The group will be celebrating 56 UAE National graduates of the Mehnati Programme which was launched in January 2026.
The Group recruits through NAFIS and the Emirates Foundation’s Dawamee programme. It also works with the Higher Colleges of Technology, government HR departments in Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, and Tamkeen in Abu Dhabi.
The latest award follows the Group’s NAFIS Award Gold Level for Exceptional Efforts in Emiratisation and Elite Category recognition at the Emirates Labour Market Award in 2025, alongside Appreciation Trophies from the Governments of Ajman and Sharjah in 2026.