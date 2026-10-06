Al Ansari Financial Services sets ambitious goal to employ 1,200 UAE Nationals by 2026

Rashed A. Al Ansari, Group Chief Executive Officer, Al Ansari Financial Services said: “Our focus is on building lasting careers for UAE Nationals. Recruitment is the first step. Training, mentorship and opportunities to progress are essential to retaining talent and developing future leaders. Emirati professionals bring valuable perspectives, capabilities and ambition to our organisation. By creating an environment in which they can grow, take on greater responsibility and contribute to strategic decision-making, we strengthen our business while supporting the UAE’s long-term workforce and economic priorities.”