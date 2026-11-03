Thumbay family celebrates three decades of life in the UAE on Flag Day

Founder President Dr Thumbay Moideen pays tribute to the UAE's visionary leadership
As the United Arab Emirates proudly raised its national flag to celebrate UAE Flag Day, the Thumbay family marked the occasion with a special tribute to the nation they have called home for nearly three decades. The celebration reflected a remarkable journey of gratitude, belonging and growth, shaped by the UAE's visionary leadership and its enduring spirit of opportunity, unity and progress.
In a heartfelt family gathering, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, joined his sons and grandchildren to celebrate UAE Flag Day, bringing together three generations united by their love and respect for the nation. Surrounded by the colours of the UAE flag, the family reflected on a journey that began in 1997 and has since grown into a legacy spanning healthcare, education, research and entrepreneurship.
For Dr. Thumbay Moideen, the occasion carried a significance beyond the national celebration. It was an opportunity to express his profound gratitude to the UAE and its leadership for providing the foundation upon which his vision became a reality.
What began as an entrepreneurial venture in Ajman in 1997 has evolved into Thumbay Group, a diversified international business group with a growing presence across healthcare, medical education, research, diagnostics, retail, hospitality and media. Its flagship institutions, including Gulf Medical University, Thumbay University Hospital, Thumbay Labs and Thumbay Media, reflect the Group's commitment to advancing knowledge, improving lives and contributing to the UAE's development.
Paying tribute to the nation's leadership, Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, said:
"Nearly thirty years ago, I arrived in the UAE with a dream, determination and the hope of building something meaningful. This extraordinary nation gave my dream a home, and its visionary leadership gave me the confidence, encouragement and opportunities to turn that dream into reality.
"On the proud occasion of UAE Flag Day, my family and I extend our deepest gratitude and heartfelt respect to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates; His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; and Sheikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
"The UAE has taught us that with visionary leadership, determination and opportunity, no dream is too ambitious. Everything we have achieved through Thumbay Group stands as a testament to the trust, encouragement and progressive environment this great nation has provided.
"Today, as I stand alongside my children and grandchildren beneath the UAE flag, I feel an immense sense of pride and gratitude. This flag represents far more than a nation to us. It represents our journey, our achievements, our values and the future we continue to build together. The UAE has given our family opportunities across generations, and we remain deeply committed to giving back to the country that has given us so much."
The gathering also symbolized the continuation of a family legacy deeply connected to the UAE's own journey of progress. From a pioneering medical education initiative in Ajman to an integrated network of academic, healthcare and research institutions, Thumbay Group's growth reflects the possibilities created by the nation's commitment to innovation, education and excellence.
As the UAE continues to advance its ambitious vision for the future, Thumbay Group remains committed to supporting the nation's priorities through investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical education, scientific research, talent development and community wellbeing.
For the Thumbay family, UAE Flag Day is not only a celebration of national pride but also a reaffirmation of their enduring commitment to the Emirates. As the next generation carries the family's legacy forward, the values of gratitude, service and contribution remain at the heart of their journey.