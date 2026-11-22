Sheikh Hamdan's aerial video once again features Beary group's special tribute to UAE
Dubai: For the second year running, a giant UAE flag carried by Indian expats has found its place in a Dubai Run video shared by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.
Posted on his official Instagram account after more than 310,000 participants took part in Dubai Run 2026 on Sunday, November 22, the footage shows Sheikh Zayed Road transformed into a sea of runners, walkers and families.
Fursan Al Emarat jets leave colourful smoke trails across the morning sky, while paragliders soar above the skyline. "More than 310,000 runners. One incredible city. Unstoppable energy! Dubai never stops inspiring!" Sheikh Hamdan wrote.
The massive flag that stood out in the video belongs to the Dubai Bearys, members of the Beary community from the south Indian state of Karnataka.
As first reported by Gulf News last year, they carried a 30-metre-long, three-metre-wide flag that featured in Sheikh Hamdan's video, which drew 10 million views in just a couple of days on Instagram alone. This year, the group returned with an even bigger one, ahead of the UAE's 55th National Day.
"This time, we carried a 30-metre-long and 5-metre-wide UAE flag, proudly celebrating our love for the UAE," Ikram Mohammed Moolur, a core committee member, told Gulf News on Sunday.
The group also carried two banners bearing the message “Proud of UAE” in Arabic and English, along with another featuring the Dubai Bearys logo. All three banners were visible in the video shared by Sheikh Hamdan.
Nearly 100 volunteers from the community stepped forward to carry the giant UAE flag. "We had distributed 2,200 custom-made T-shirts in blue, with the support of our beloved community business tycoon, Dr Thumbay Moideen. We also served breakfast to 1,000 participants," Ikram said.
"The idea of carrying a giant UAE flag was once again suggested by our leader, Hidayath Addoor, to showcase our pride and love for the country we call home," Ikram said.
Around 20 dedicated core members have worked together since the start of the 30x30 Dubai Fitness Challenge 2026, meeting twice a week for fitness activities while discussing arrangements and bringing people together.
Through their WhatsApp community network, they are connected with nearly 10,000 people. Around 3,000 members of the Beary community registered, and most of them joined the group at Al Garhoud Metro Station.
The youngest participant was nine-month-old Ameeza Tanza, while 70-year-old Monaka Bolar was the eldest.
Before the run, a large gathering of Bearys performed Fajr prayer together outside the Metro Station, a moment Ikram described as one that "showcased unity, spirit and togetherness".
"This is not just about walking or running. It is about unity, community spirit, fitness, gratitude, and showing our respect and pride for the UAE, the country that has given so much to us," said Ikram.
"This wouldn't have been possible without the support of our core committee members Saleem Mudabidri, Nawaz Koltamajal, Abdul Samad Birali, Shamshuddin Piligod, Mohammed Ashiq, Nazeer Vamanjur, Yousuf Batkal, Ashraf Shah Manthoor, Mustaq Qadri, Nawaz Bajar, Umar Farooq, Farooq Moorje, Addu Honnavar, Nawaz Kotekar, Akbar, Ahmed Bawa, Firoz, Ayub Sagar, Moosa Peruai, Saleem Sufican and Sannan Siddiq," he added.
The Beary community, also spelled Byari, is a Muslim community predominantly based in the Tulu Nadu region of Karnataka. It is known for its distinct Beary language, spoken by more than 1.5 million people, and for promoting communal harmony. More than 40,000 Bearys live in the UAE.