Dubai's Crown Prince reaffirms loyalty to UAE leadership and values of the Union
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the UAE flag symbolises the nation's pride and unity, reflecting the vision of its founding fathers and the achievements that have made the country a source of inspiration to the world.
In a post on his X account marking UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The UAE flag is a symbol of our pride and unity. Under its banner, the dreams of the founding fathers came together, the will of a people was united, and a nation's journey began, with achievements that have become a source of pride for its people and an inspiration to the world.”
He added: “On Flag Day, we take pride in this great legacy and renew our loyalty to our wise leadership and our commitment to the values of the Union, ensuring that our flag remains a sacred trust passed down through generations, safeguarded through dedication and giving.”