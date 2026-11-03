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Sheikh Hamdan: UAE flag symbolises our pride, unity and founding fathers' vision

Dubai's Crown Prince reaffirms loyalty to UAE leadership and values of the Union

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Sheikh Hamdan: UAE flag symbolises our pride, unity and founding fathers' vision

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the UAE flag symbolises the nation's pride and unity, reflecting the vision of its founding fathers and the achievements that have made the country a source of inspiration to the world.

In a post on his X account marking UAE Flag Day on Tuesday, Sheikh Hamdan said: “The UAE flag is a symbol of our pride and unity. Under its banner, the dreams of the founding fathers came together, the will of a people was united, and a nation's journey began, with achievements that have become a source of pride for its people and an inspiration to the world.”

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He added: “On Flag Day, we take pride in this great legacy and renew our loyalty to our wise leadership and our commitment to the values of the Union, ensuring that our flag remains a sacred trust passed down through generations, safeguarded through dedication and giving.”

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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