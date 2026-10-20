Is UAE Flag Day 2026 a public holiday? Date, timings and celebrations explained

Find out when Flag Day is celebrated, its significance and what makes the occasion special
Dubai: : UAE Flag Day is approaching, with residents, schools, businesses and government entities preparing to mark the occasion on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.
But is UAE Flag Day an official public holiday, and will employees and students get a day off?
Here is everything you need to know about the annual celebration, including flag-raising timings and the meaning behind the UAE's national flag.
No, UAE Flag Day is not an official public holiday. Although it is a significant national occasion, November 3 remains a regular working day across the country.
Government departments, private sector companies, schools and other institutions are expected to operate according to their normal schedules.
UAE Flag Day should not be confused with Eid Al Etihad, also known as UAE National Day, which is celebrated on December 2 and is an official public holiday.
Every year, UAE Flag Day is marked with a nationwide flag-raising ceremony at 11am.
Government entities, schools, offices and organisations across the seven emirates raise the UAE flag simultaneously as a symbol of national unity, loyalty and pride.
Although it is not a day off, Emiratis and expatriates participate in celebrations at workplaces, schools and public spaces, reflecting the country's shared national identity.
The UAE flag features four colours - red, green, white and black, each carrying a symbolic meaning.
Red: Represents courage, bravery, strength and determination. The vertical red band also symbolises unity by connecting the other three colours.
Green: Symbolises hope, optimism, joy and prosperity.
White: Represents peace, honesty and purity.
Black: Symbolises strength of mind and the defeat of enemies. Contrary to a common misconception, it does not represent oil.
Together, the four colours represent Arab unity and the values associated with the nation.
The UAE flag was designed by Abdullah Mohammad Al Maainah, a young Emirati who entered a national flag design competition after spotting an advertisement inviting submissions.
His design was selected to represent the newly formed nation and was first raised on December 2, 1971, when the UAE was established.