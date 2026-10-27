UAE Flag Day: From school playgrounds to office celebrations

From school anthems to workplace celebrations, the tradition lives on
For many of us, UAE Flag Day brings back memories of school mornings, freshly ironed uniforms and the excitement of getting dressed in the colours of the UAE flag.
As children, we would head outside with our classmates, little flags in our hands and sometimes the national colours painted on our cheeks. Then, the national anthem would begin, and everyone would sing along as the flag was raised.
All of us knew every word by heart and some sing as loudly as they could. There were pictures with friends, flags waving in every direction and that familiar feeling of being part of something bigger than ourselves.
At the time, it was just another exciting school celebration. Looking back, those simple moments became some of our fondest memories.
Observed every year on November 3, UAE Flag Day is an occasion to honour the national flag and what it represents: the country's unity, identity and shared sense of belonging.
The four colours of the flag; red, green, white and black, carry historical and symbolic meanings associated with Arab unity, while the flag itself has become a familiar symbol of the UAE's journey, achievements and aspirations.
But for many of us, its meaning goes beyond the colours or the ceremony. It is about the feeling of standing beside people from different generations and backgrounds, singing the same national anthem and sharing a moment of pride.
It is also a reminder of the country we grew up in, the opportunities we have been given and the traditions passed down to us. Whether we are celebrating at school, university, work or home, the flag connects those everyday moments to something much bigger.
Years later, the setting might look a little different, but the feeling remains.
The school playground has been replaced by university courtyards, office entrances and workplace celebrations. School uniforms have given way to abayas, kandoras and work clothes, and the little flags we once carried might now appear in our photos or on our desks.
At university, students gather with their friends and professors to mark the occasion. At work, colleagues step away from their desks to stand together for the flag-raising ceremony before returning to their busy schedules.
There is always someone trying to get the perfect group photo, someone announcing to everyone to stand for the national anthem, and someone proudly waving a flag a little higher than everyone else.
The details change depending on where we are in life, but the tradition finds a way to follow us.
Perhaps the sweetest part of UAE Flag Day is how quickly it takes us back. The moment the national anthem begins and the flag rises, it can feel as though we are standing in our school playground all over again, singing alongside the same friends we once saw every morning.
We may be older now, with university deadlines, work meetings and responsibilities waiting for us, but there is still something comforting about pausing for a moment to celebrate together.
The flags might be bigger, the photographs clearer and the surroundings different, but the pride remains the same.
And perhaps that is what makes these traditions special. They grow with us, moving from school to university and eventually into our working lives, reminding us that the flag is not simply something we raise once a year. It is a symbol of the home, shared identity and sense of belonging we carry with us every day.